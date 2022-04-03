Flood Warning issued for Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 21:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-10 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please report flooding or landslides threatening roads or property to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, by posting on our Facebook page, or via Twitter using hashtag NWSGSP. Your message should describe the specific location where impacts occurred and the depth of flooding observed. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: York FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of upstate South Carolina, including the following county, York. * WHEN...Until 1245 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1050 PM EDT, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - A river gauge on Wildcat Creek at Robertson Road has quickly risen to 10.51 feet and continues to rise slowly. Historically, at 9.0 feet water will begin to flood McConnels Highway near Wildcat Creek and also produce minor flooding on Highway 324. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Rock Hill. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

YORK COUNTY, SC ・ 5 HOURS AGO