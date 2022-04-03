ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

A former GOP lawmaker — who was pardoned by Trump after prosecutors said he spent campaign funds on video games and plane tickets for his pet rabbits — was fined by the FEC

By Kelsey Vlamis
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ljV58_0expWeoJ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CkwL1_0expWeoJ00
In this Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, file photo, California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter speaks after leaving federal court in San Diego.

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

  • Former GOP Rep. Duncan Hunter was pardoned by Trump in December 2020.
  • Hunter pleaded guilty to stealing $250,000 in funds and was sentenced to 11 months in prison before the pardon.
  • The FEC said Hunter and his wife were fined $12,000 and their campaign committee was fined $4,000.

Former Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter of California was fined by the Federal Election Commission over the misuse of campaign funds, the FEC announced this week.

Hunter was pardoned by former President Donald Trump in December 2020 after he and his wife, Margaret, pleaded guilty to improperly using $250,000 of campaign funds on personal expenses.

"The Hunters stole money from the campaign for items as inconsequential as fast food, movie tickets, and sneakers; as trivial as video games, Lego sets, and Playdoh; as mundane as groceries, dog food, and utilities; and as self-indulgent as luxury hotels, overseas vacations, and plane tickets for their family pet rabbits, Eggburt and Cadbury," prosecutors said.

Hunter was sentenced to 11 months in prison, which he was set to begin serving shortly before Trump pardoned him and his wife. At the time, the White House said the Hunters' cases should've been handled by the FEC instead of in criminal court, but other California Republicans blasted the pardon.

The FEC said Friday the Hunters' cases had been closed and that they had agreed to pay a civil penalty of $12,000. The campaign committee agreed to pay a separate fine of $4,000.

In an FEC document made public this week, the Hunters said they would agree to pay the fine "solely for the purpose of settling this matter only and without admitting liability."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 155

Seen too much
3d ago

Just one more of TRUMP'S Illigitiment Pardons. Did not follow the Pardon procedure thinks he was a King. All of them should be recinded as illesal

Reply(16)
125
David Land
3d ago

Trump destroyed this country and I don't know if we can get it back from the MAGAts. luckily a lot of them are dying of old age and covid

Reply(44)
100
Nathaniel Boston
2d ago

you are 💯 percent correct. he got his pardon because he does the same thing that trump crime family does. remember, that crime family stole money from charities and veterans for personal use.🤮🤮🤮

Reply
83
Business Insider
Business Insider

451K+

Followers

28K+

Posts

222M+

Views

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
CBS DFW

President Biden Declines Texas Meeting With Family Of Former U.S. Marine Jailed In Russia Trevor Reed

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two and a half years after their son, former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed was sentenced to nine years for allegedly assaulting a Russian police officer, Reed’s parents are demonstrating in Fort Worth to remind people of his plight. US ex-marine Trevor Reed, charged with attacking police, stands inside a defendants’ cage during his verdict hearing at Moscow’s Golovinsky district court on July 30, 2020. (credit: Dimitar DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images) This after they say President Joe Biden declined their request to meet with them during his visit on March 8, 2022 to the Lone Star state. “For months now, we...
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
The Week

Secret Service is renting $30,000-a-month Malibu mansion to protect Hunter Biden, ABC News reports

Hunter Biden, President Biden's remaining son, is living in a rented four-bedroom "resort-style" home in Malibu, California, and the nearest property his Secret Service detail could secure was a $30,000-a-month six-bedroom mansion with ocean views and a "castle-like tower to the master retreat with wet bar," ABC News reports, citing the mansion's listing and sources familiar with the matter.
MALIBU, CA
The Independent

Colorado Republican who pushed 2020 conspiracy theories is charged with election equipment tampering

A Colorado official who promoted Donald Trump’s election conspiracy theories has been charged with tampering with election equipment herself.Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, one of the state’s top election administrators, has been indicted by a grand jury on 10 criminal counts, including seven felonies. The Mesa County District Attorney’s Office announced the charges on Wednesday.“Peters is charged with three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, one count of conspiracy to commit attempting to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation, conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, identity theft, first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty, and failing to comply with the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rabbits#Plane Tickets#Gop#Playdoh#Cadbury#The White House#Hunters#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Salon

Capitol rioter begs to stay out of jail, says she has already lost her job and marriage

Trump supporters gather outside the U.S. Capitol building following a "Stop the Steal" rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol earlier, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Business Insider

451K+
Followers
28K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy