The vote approved a request, which was made by Spencer Homes developer Mike Rathgeb and partner Jay Beard, for a special-use permit for a planned unit development (PUD) to build 20 attached terrace homes on a 2.97-acre site at the northeast corner of Governors' Parkway and Gerber Road. These would be single-family homes with two-car garages and driveways among six buildings. The property is zoned single-family residential and is surrounded by the same zoning.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 20 DAYS AGO