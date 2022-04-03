It's turnover time in the night sky

This coming weekend, the Blue Ridge Flea Market will open for visitors for the first time since last fall, and, for residents and visitors of the Poconos, this marks the end of the doldrums of winter and the beginning of Spring. Located right off route 33 in Saylorsburg, this flea market (located on the site of the blue ridge drive-in theater) is a perfect place to spend a weekend morning. Walking around can provide a bit of exercise, and walking around the flea market allows you to find practical, novel, or nostalgic things.

SAYLORSBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO