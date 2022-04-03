ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KX News

Belfield Make-A-Wish kid surprised with camper

By Kaylin McGlothen
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BbcNV_0expW64y00

Findley is an 8-year-old from Belfield that got his wish granted by Make-A-Wish North Dakota.

Findley was diagnosed with Cancer in 2020 but is currently in remission. This made traveling very difficult to do.

Wish granter Eric Ewoniuk says it took a while to choose the perfect wish but when he did, it was something the whole family could enjoy.

KX surprises local Make-A-Wish recipient with special message

“A wish gives hope to not only a child but it helps the sibling and the parents too. It took a few meetings with Findley then try to determine what his one true wish is and he landed on he wanted a camper so he can go camping and fishing and scuba diving”, said Ewoniuk.

Now, Findley and his family will be able to go on the ultimate family vacation in his new camper!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 1

Related
KX News

Dickinson woman celebrates 106th birthday with family

DICKINSON, N.D. (AP) — A Dickinson woman attributes her longevity to a healthy lifestyle and keeping busy. Helma Lein celebrated birthday number 106 with family and friends at her retirement home this week. Lein says she enjoys crafts and writing. Lein was born on a farm in Grant County in 1916. She says her mother […]
DICKINSON, ND
AZFamily

Fountain Hills ‘wish kid’ hopes to use her wish to Pay It Forward

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Piper Sehman is a senior in high school here in the Valley, but she hasn’t had a normal life. She was diagnosed with a benign brain tumor when she was 12 years old, and she’s had three brain surgeries to treat the growing tumor in the past five years. “I always felt like I had a different childhood than most people because of that,” Piper said. “I wasn’t in a good place mentally because I was thinking, ‘am I going to have to live with this kind of pain for the rest of my youth?’”
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Make A Wish#Wish Kid#Cancer#Camping#Camper#Kx News
Post Register

Make-A-Wish Idaho grants a trip of a lifetime

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — It was Memorial Day weekend in 2018 when the Saulters family found out that their son had cancer. "I could tell I didn't really know how to tell him what it was because I didn't know very much about it, and the first thing he asked with it being the first day of summer break was how long am I going to be sick. Or how long do I have to receive treatment, and I didn't even know, so I think the initial thing was just what does this mean for us," said Maralee Saulters.
IDAHO STATE
Motherly

This bridesmaid was pumping in the wedding photos—with the bride’s full support

This viral photo is a breathtaking display of bridal beauty, supportive friends and the lengths breastfeeding mamas go to to fit pumping into schedules. The photo, shot in 2019 and shared on Facebook in 2020 by photographer Amber Fletcher, shows bride Rachael Downs surrounded by her bridesmaids. One of them, Allison Hepler, is rocking an accessory the rest aren't: a breast pump.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WHIZ

Lola is Looking for a Home

Families looking to teach their children about responsibility may want to look into adopting this week’s pet of the week. Lola is a 5 month old poodle who will grow to be medium to standard size and weigh about 20-30lbs. She walks on a leash and gets along with other animals. She is also very smart.
ZANESVILLE, OH
KFOR

A dog has been at animal shelter for 7 years

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Haven Animal Care Shelter currently houses the longest resident. Chance is an American Staffordshire Terrier and a Pit Bull Terrier Mix and has been at The Haven for seven years.  “She’s as sweet as she can be, I think she just wants to sit in somebody’s lap,” said Dr. Brenda Wilbanks, […]
PETS
WausauPilot

Pet of the Week: Storm

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here. This feature is brought to you by Peaceful Pines Pet Memorials & Family Sanctuary.
WAUSAU, WI
IFLScience

The Dog Who Kept Pushing Kids Into A River To Acquire Steak Rewards

In 1908 Paris, according to a contemporary story from the New York Times, there lived a dog who was definitely not a good boy. The story begins with a Newfoundland dog that heard a child screaming for help after they had fallen into the river Seine. The dog, to its credit, searched for the source of the screaming before diving into the river and rescuing him, like a ye olde Lassie.
ANIMALS
DogTime

5 Ways To Show Your Dog Love That They Can Understand

All the treats, toys, fancy collars, and comfy beds can't let your dog know just how special they are to you. Here are a few ways you can express your love. The post 5 Ways To Show Your Dog Love That They Can Understand appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
Gillian Sisley

8-Year-Old Punished for Eating Cake at Birthday Party

Should children be banned from ever eating sugar, even for special occasions?. Birthdays are a time for celebration and are generally considered a special occasion. Every kid wants to feel extra special on their birthday, and one of the most exciting factors of any birthday party is the cake. A study of over 300 medical students actually found that a person is generally in a better mood and feels much more loved on their birthday.
psychologytoday.com

Couples Who Share This One Thing Stay Happier Together

The other day when I (Suzie) woke up on a dreary weekday morning, the first thing that crossed my mind was the many, many problems in the world right now. Numerous negative thoughts flooded my brain. Not to mention my seemingly endless to-do list, which made me want to take immediate refuge underneath the warm covers.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
KX News

KX News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
666K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy