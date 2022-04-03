Belfield Make-A-Wish kid surprised with camper

Findley is an 8-year-old from Belfield that got his wish granted by Make-A-Wish North Dakota.

Findley was diagnosed with Cancer in 2020 but is currently in remission. This made traveling very difficult to do.

Wish granter Eric Ewoniuk says it took a while to choose the perfect wish but when he did, it was something the whole family could enjoy.

“A wish gives hope to not only a child but it helps the sibling and the parents too. It took a few meetings with Findley then try to determine what his one true wish is and he landed on he wanted a camper so he can go camping and fishing and scuba diving”, said Ewoniuk.

Now, Findley and his family will be able to go on the ultimate family vacation in his new camper!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.