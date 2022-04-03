ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carnegie, PA

New Agility Course Opens At The Carnegie Dog Park

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DIKAf_0expVtqB00

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Dog moms and dads now have a new place for their pups to play.

A new dog agility course at the Carnegie Dog Park was unveiled on Saturday.

Students from the Parkway West Career & Technology Center’s Veterinary Assistant Technology Program helped build the course as part of their community service project.

“We’ve just been working on this project very hard,” said Jessica Anderson, a student. “We’ve painted at school, we’ve built the stuff at school, and we’ve all come together just to put it up and now the dogs can enjoy it.”

They said all the dogs really enjoyed the course and even had a dog agility show to break it in.

Comments / 1

Related
KXLY

Dog park best practices for new pet owners

Part of the responsibility of being a new dog owner is to teach your dog how to socialize. This can be a fun experience as you’re helping your pet make friends by giving them the chance to play with other dogs. One way to acquaint your pup with other dogs is to bring them to dog parks, which are spaces specifically designated for dogs. While there are rules to follow, this can be an excellent opportunity for your dog to play off-leash with other dogs and for you to meet other pet owners.
PETS
WKRC

New park to open on former Gamble estate in Westwood

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A new park created by the Great Parks of Hamilton County will open to the public at the end of the week. It's located off Werk Road in Westwood, just southwest of the intersection with Harrison Avenue. Starting Friday, pedestrians will be able to walk on...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Pittsburgh, PA
Pets & Animals
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
City
Carnegie, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
Mashed

Rita's Just Opened A Store In An Unexpected Location

On March 20, a new Rita's Italian Ice and Frozen Custard shop will open in Philadelphia. As the company has its roots in the neighboring city of Bensalem and has a multitude of locations throughout Philadelphia (via Rita's). The unexpected twist? The new location will be inside the Rivers Casino Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Agility#New Place#Kdka Tv#The Carnegie Dog Park
WTRF- 7News

Deer are jumping to their death from an overpass in Pennsylvania

Over two dozen deer have jumped and died over an overpass according to KDKA. The overpass in question is in Elk County near Allegheny National Forest. Residents have told news outlets that have reached out to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to install nets or a barrier to stop the deaths from occurring. Residents in […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WKRC

Walmart to close Greater Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Walmart will close one of its Greater Cincinnati locations next month, officials announced Monday. The Arkansas-based retail giant announced in a release it will close the Walmart store in Forest Park, 1143 Smiley Ave., on April 22. The company will still operate Walmart Supercenters within Greater Cincinnati, not including its various Sam's Club locations.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
WBRE

Pizza Hut’s new locations: How do pizza lovers feel?

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pizza Hut has started work on two new locations in Kingston and Pittston. Many residents want to know why a national chain would try to come back to an area with such a strong local pizza presence. Northeastern Pennsylvania is known for its pizza and locals have no problem letting you know […]
KINGSTON, PA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Sit! Shake! Drink! 3 new dog-park bars in South Florida where you and Fido can socialize

After a long day at the office, you may need a drink. The last thing you want to do is take your dog out for exercise. Enter a new trend: the dog-park bar. Load Charlie in the car and head to one of three new private dog parks where you can buy a beer or sip some wine and watch your pup socialize with fellow canines. You’re allowed to socialize, too; these parks have already gained thousands ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
KGUN 9 Tucson News

New food truck park grand opening

On Friday, The Pit a Tucson food truck park opened, and customers could not wait to try out the food fare. There was music, and food, plenty of food and drinks and that's what visitors saw when they made their way to the grand opening of The Pit at the corner of 22nd and Pantano.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

New Restaurant With Dog Park Coming Soon

A new restaurant and dog park is opening soon.Karsten Winegeart/Unsplash. Several months ago, the fastest-growing off-leash dog park and restaurant announced it had plans on moving into metro Phoenix. Franchising rights had been purchased for the area, and, according to the franchising agreement, a location had to be open and operational within a short window. There is now a location and expected opening date for this dog park and restaurant destination.
GILBERT, AZ
purewow.com

Stop Saying ‘Good Boy!’ to Your Dog (and What to Say Instead)

As the Humane Society puts it, “Dogs don’t care about money. They care about praise.” Now, while we humans may do crazy things for cash, we can’t deny the power of positive reinforcement. Dogs—and people—like knowing they’ve done a good job. Today, positive reinforcement training is widely accepted as the best way to train dogs. This differs greatly from the strict, alpha male approach many dog owners used in the 1980s and 90s. Unfortunately, simply reinforcing good behavior with words of affirmation like “Good boy!” doesn’t always cut it. There are more effective phrases to use during positive reinforcement training that can boost your dog’s confidence, improve obedience and make both of you very happy campers—and all it costs is some extra time.
PETS
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Dad Survives 317 Days In The Hospital, Double Lung Transplant

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Jim Kolovos filled his day with work, his hockey team, and his family until everything changed. “I contracted COVID towards the end of February 2021, and I was admitted to hospital on March 2,” said Kolovos, a Mars resident. Just a few weeks shy of his first vaccine, he ended up at UPMC Presbyterian on a machine to keep his heart and lungs pumping. (Photo Credit: KDKA) “It was truly terrible,” he said. “Your oxygen level would be 100 percent, but I felt like it was 20 percent. All the shortness of breath, it was really, really tough.” After six months in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Texting 911 Option Expanded For Southwestern Pa. Residents

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Texting 911 during an emergency is now easier for all residents in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Allegheny County residents have been able to text 911 since 2014, but, before this year, that was not an option when county residents traveled to other counties. Now, anyone with a working wireless cellphone in Southwestern Pennsylvania can text 911. Being able to text first responders in an emergency can be especially helpful for situations when speaking over the phone might be dangerous. While operators can receive text messages, they cannot see pictures, videos, or audio recordings, according to the Southwestern Pennsylvania Emergency Response Regional Task Force. People texting will need to tell 911: the address of the emergency what kind of help they need (police, firefighters, medics) any additional information operators need People cannot text 911 from a deactivated phone, if their phone service is roaming, or if they have a wireless carrier that is not supported by the system. Texters that have messages that do not go through will get an automatic bounce-back message telling them to contact 911 through other means.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
49K+
Followers
27K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy