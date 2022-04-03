ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pismo Beach, CA

SLO Coast Wine Classic makes its in-person return

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X5Aw6_0expVofm00

The SLO Coast Wine Classic made its return with an in-person event for the first time in over two years on Saturday, April 2.

It was held at Dinosaur Caves Park in Pismo Beach and featured two wine tasting seminars, a sparkling wine reception, a three-course catered winemaker lunch, followed by a premier wine and lifestyle auction.

“This is awesome timing for this event because we just recently approved for the new SLO Coast AVA and we’re in the heart of the SLO Coast here," Chamisal Vineyards General Manager, Fintan Dufresne said.

The event highlighted the sustainable farming and winemaking of SLO Coast Wine's member wineries that help to preserve coastal vineyards and wines for future generations.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
KSBY News
KSBY News

10K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

1M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
onedetroitpbs.org

Returning to the Roots: Detroit Vineyards Is Bringing Wine Making Back to the Motor City

While some might think owning and operating a vineyard in Detroit might be impossible, Detroit Vineyards shows it’s not. Believe it or not, making wine in the Motor City dates back to some of the earliest days of the city’s story. Grapes used to be grown in Detroit in the late 1700s, Detroit Vineyards Winemaker Kirk Reedy shared, and the last operating winery in the city closed more than 60 years ago, but that was before Detroit Vineyards opened up in 2014.
DETROIT, MI
Greyson F

Local Favorite Restaurant Closes, Will Relocate

A local restaurant is moving to a new location.Lidye/Unsplash. Even the most popular restaurants are not beholden to their locations. Sometimes it’s necessary to close up shop and make the transition to a different property. One local Tucson establishment has done just that. So fans of The Dutch Eatery & Refuge will need to be on the lookout before going out in search of the restaurant.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
Pismo Beach, CA
Lifestyle
City
Pismo Beach, CA
Popculture

Disneyland Restaurant Closing Indefinitely

Another Disney attraction is shutting its doors, at least for a little while. Blue Bayou, the popular restaurant located in Disneyland's New Orleans Square inside the Pirates of the Caribbean ride, will be closing "indefinitely" beginning in April. According to a notice on the official Disneyland Resort website, "Blue Bayou will be closed for refurbishment beginning April 21, 2022. Please check back here for updates." Disney did not disclose how long the closure would last.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Wine#Wine Tasting#Winemaker#Sparkling Wine#Food Drink#Beverages#Slo Coast Wine Classic#Slo Coast Ava#Chamisal Vineyards#Slo Coast Wine
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Mexican Restaurants In Los Angeles, CA

‘The city of Angels’, best known for outstanding view of beaches, surrounding mountains, sunny days and Hollywood lifestyle. L.A is the largest city in California placed next to Pacific Ocean and it extends through gorgeous Santa Monica mountains all the way thru San Fernando Valley.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KSBY News

KSBY News

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy