PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Nearly three dozen Navy Seals and Special Warfare Personnel have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold two lower court rulings that have sided with them in their legal battle against the Department of Defense. The 35 unvaccinated members of the military went to federal court in Fort Worth in late December 2021, accusing the Department of Defense of punishing them after they requested a religious exemption from getting the COVID-19 vaccine. They say the Navy ultimately rejected their request and didn’t allow them to go on any missions. Judge Reed O’Connor in Fort Worth ruled in favor of...

PLANO, TX ・ 22 DAYS AGO