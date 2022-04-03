Sheboygan Falls boy dies, allegedly assaulted by mother

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. - An 8-year-old child was taken to the hospital from the Plank Trail apartment building in Sheboygan Falls Wednesday evening, March 30. Police said the child was found unresponsive. Initial reports of a stabbing were incorrect, police said, however, they added that the child's injuries are being treated as a criminal investigation.
MILWAUKEE - Trevon Galmore pleaded not guilty on Monday, April 4 in connection to a shooting and head-on crash that happened on the city's northwest side Sunday, March 20. Court filings state a kid and four friends went to sell or trade a gun with an extended magazine in an alley near 77th and Townsend. The deal took a turn when someone in another group of five grabbed the gun and drove off – leading to a chase that ended with the crash.
Eugene Henderson Jr. was a star football player for the Kenosha Ramblers. He was only 14-years-old, and unfortunately, he was shot and killed in Racine, Wisconsin on Sunday Night. The 14-year-old football star was shot in the head and killed. According to police reports, the star football player was a...
BARTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a 10-year-old in Great Bend,. Just after 5:30p.m. March 24, officers and detectives of the Great Bend Police Department, along with Great Bend Fire and EMS personnel were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of 10th Street in Great Bend in reference to an unresponsive juvenile who had been involved in an accidental fall, according to a media release.
A “heroic” neighbour who sacrificed his own life to save a two-year-old boy died after being repeatedly hit with a dumb bell, a coroner has said.Thames Valley Police found the body of highways officer Richard Woodcock, 38, when they forced their way into a property at Denmead, in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, after being called to an ongoing disturbance at about 9.40am on June 26.He had gone to the next door flat to help the boy, who was thought to be in danger, Milton Keynes Coroner’s Court heard.Kelvin Odichukumma Igweani, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene after...
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 14-year-old boy fell to his death late at night from a free-fall amusement park ride that is taller than the Statue of Liberty along a busy street in the heart of Orlando’s tourist district. Sheriff’s officials and emergency crews responded to a call late...
MILWAUKEE - A 61-year-old Milwaukee woman is accused of fatally shooting her own brother inside a residence near 30th and Roosevelt on Monday, March 28. The accused is Stephanie King – and she faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree reckless homicide. Possession of a firearm by a felon. According...
March 20 (Reuters) - An off-duty police officer accused of placing his knee on the neck of a 12-year-old girl to restrain her after a school fight in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is under investigation and remains employed, the city's police department said in a statement. The March 4 incident at Lincoln...
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two days after the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento, a man says his daughter is alive today because a homeless man shielded her from the gunfire.
Tom Orosco was picking up his daughter and her three friends downtown just after 2 a.m. Sunday when he heard the gunfire and chaos.
“I was on the phone with them,” he said. “I heard the shots out the window and the shots on my phone.”
Then, the phone died.
“Immediately, I said, ‘I got to find them, I got to find them,”‘ Orosco said.
He searched frantically as the horrific scene unfolded. What he didn’t...
SLINGER, Wis. - A Slinger woman was arrested for operating under the influence on Wednesday, March 30. If convicted, it would be her fourth such offense. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a trooper stopped the 54-year-old woman for deviating from her lane on Interstate 41 in Washington County shortly after 10 p.m. on Wednesday.
MILWAUKEE - A former Milwaukee police officer accused of defrauding the city out of more than $3,000 pleaded no contest in court Wednesday, March 30. Milwaukee police said 32-year-old Patricia Swayka, 32, resigned from her position last week. The court ordered her to pay back the more than $3,000 she's accused of stealing.
RACINE, Wis. - An 18-year-old Racine man is charged in connection with the shooting of a 16-year-old on March 20. The accused is Xavier Jackson – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Attempted first-degree intentional homicide, as a party to a crime. First-degree recklessly endangering safety, as a...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Funeral services were held on Friday for a Topeka boy who was killed last week in a car crash along with his mother. People came to Fellowship Bible Church to remember 10-year-old Terrell Gibbons. He and his mother crashed their vehicle on a snowy Lyon Co. highway on March 6. Both Terrell and his mother died in the crash.
A child has died after being found near the White Cliffs of Dover, police have said.Kent Police said the child - whose age and gender has not been disclosed - was rushed to a local hospital after authorities attended the scene on Monday.They were later pronounced dead. HM Coastguard said they led a response after a child was reported missing at Langdon Battery by the cliffs in Kent.Coastguard rescue teams, a search and rescue helicopter and a RNLI lifeboat were among the teams sent to the area. “The child was found and then airlifted by the helicopter and handed into...
MILWAUKEE - Daveion Wilson pleaded guilty on Monday, April 4 in connection with the fatal shooting of Lawrence Jones that happened on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at a Citgo gas station near Green Bay and Cornell in Milwaukee. Wilson pleaded guilty to a single charge of second-degree reckless homicide. Two...
MILWAUKEE - Malik Roberson of Milwaukee is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend near 48th and Hampton in June 2021. On Monday, April 4, Roberson pleaded guilty to intimidate witness/person, a felony. Seven other charges were dismissed and read into the court record as part of a plea deal. Case...
MILWAUKEE - Neighbors told FOX6 News they took cover as bullets went flying Tuesday morning near 5th and Becher. Several neighbors said, unfortunately, this is not the first time they have heard a shooting in their neighborhood – but they have never heard anything like what they heard Tuesday.
Cody Ackland entered the plea during a plea and trial preparation hearing at Plymouth Crown Court and will be sentenced at a later date. A musician has pleaded guilty to the murder of 18-year-old student Bobbi-Anne McLeod. Cody Ackland, 24, entered the plea during a plea and trial preparation hearing...
