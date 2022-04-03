Beautiful Weather & Great Final Four Basketball, New Orleans!

I hope you've enjoyed the great spring weather over the past couple of days! But even if you've been cooped up at work or other places, we've got some more great days ahead!. The only thing we'll need to get over is a chance of showers and possible thunderstorms Saturday morning. Storms will be likeliest on the bayous just along the Gulf, while rain is most likely south of New Orleans. For most of the metro, I'll give it about a 40% chance of scattered showers but letting up by midday. Even those that will get the rain should clear up through the afternoon hours, while most of the Northshore should stay totally dry. Regardless if you get the rain or not, everyone will find sunny skies and beautiful temps on Sunday! Scattered showers and thunderstorms come back on Monday and I think most of us will find some rain then, but the storms should not contain a threat from tornadoes. Unfortunately, another threat for widespread severe storms and possible tornadoes will return by Tuesday ahead of a cold front that will move through the region. As of right now, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has put all of us in Southeast Louisiana under a 15% chance of severe storms. I know this is now the 3rd week in a row that we'll be under a severe risk, but this set-up has some big differences compared to the last two storms and may not contain as high of a risk. We'll keep you updated on this all the way until then. After the storms Tuesday, we'll actually warm as we dry out on Wednesday with mid 80s before colder air spills in to the end the week dropping back in some beautiful spring temperatures to end the week and lead into the weekend. Have a good night tonight, and a great weekend!

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO