ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Beautiful Weather & Great Final Four Basketball, New Orleans!

By Art Jarrett
WDSU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — After early morning thunderstorms, the skies opened up by...

www.wdsu.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDSU

Tornado Watch canceled, Flood Watch in place for Northshore

NEW ORLEANS — For a third week in a row, parts pf our area are under a risk of severe storms. Most of our area is under a risk level 2 out of 5 (called "slight"). Northeast Pearl River County is under a level 3 ("enhanced") risk and the coastal western slice of Terrebonne Parish is under a level 1 ("marginal") risk.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
WDSU

Monday Showers & Tuesday Severe Weather Threat

NEW ORLEANS — A quiet start Monday morning and early afternoon. Isolated shower chances before and after the NCAA Men's Basketball National Championship Game. Then an overnight severe weather threat for Southeast Louisiana. Enhanced Risk to Slight Risk for the Northshore Parishes. Slight Risk for all South Shore Parishes.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Severe weather concerns Wednesday evening

Morning lows drop into the 60s to low 70s. Wind Advisory Northshore and high wind warning South Shore 8 AM- 9 PM Wednesday. Wind out of the South 25-35-45-50 mph. Those strong winds outside of the squall line. Hang onto the steering wheel driving East/West on elevated roadways. Partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday. Highs low to mid 80s. Squall line moving from the West to the East will move across the area late afternoon into the evening. Strong winds are possible along that squall line. There is an enhanced to moderate risk severe storms. Winds may gust up to 70 mph along the leading edge of the line. There is also the potential for isolated tornadoes. The SPC does outline much of our area for possibly stronger tornadoes or long track tornadoes. The weather moves into the NW corner of Tangipahoa Parish by about 4:30 PM, and exits our area by about 11 PM. Weather improves Thursday and Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
WAFB.com

Severe weather spawns massive tornado in New Orleans

Coverage of this storm as it happened courtesy of WAFB's sister station, Fox 8. EBR officials get more money from federal government to help struggling families pay rent. EBR Parish has gotten a lot more money allocated from the feds. They'll use it to help other applicants who have been waiting.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Basketball
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
WWL-AMFM

Beautiful weather the rest of the week

After enduring devastating weather which spawned two tornadoes, the rest of the week will be perfect weather. “Today lots of sunshine with highs in the lower 70s. A weak and dry cold front will pass through the area Friday resulting in…
ENVIRONMENT
WDSU

Tornado forms, moves through areas of Jackson, Mississippi

A tornado moved through areas of the metro on Wednesday, including downtown Jackson. The twister was caught on camera at 4:31 p.m. as 16 WAPT chief meteorologist David Hartman was live with tornado warnings. The tornado took down a utility pole south of Jackson State University. Trees were also taken...
JACKSON, MS
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather In-Depth: New Orleans Tornado

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — When you see this kind of destruction there is no doubt there was a very significant tornado that made touchdown in Louisiana. Unfortunately, the folks in New Orleans did have some loss of life. This is actually just part of a much larger area that...
ROCHESTER, NY
WDSU

New Orleans RTA suspending streetcars, ferries due to severe weather

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority is suspending streetcar and ferry service Tuesday due to high winds and impending storms. Streetcar and the ferry service along the Algiers Point-Canal Street route will reportedly be replaced with buses. Officials say bus and paratransit service will maintain as...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Thunderstorms
WDSU

Some rain Saturday, but it does not last long

What a beautiful day today after the severe storms and tornadoes we had last night. Sunny today with highs in the low to mid 70s. It's a good looking evening, and Friday looks sunny and mild. A cold front begins to move back to the North as a warm front Saturday with rain chances mainly on the South Shore and close to the Coast in the morning and beginning to exit early afternoon. About .01" rain forecast Metro. Do not see this as a big concern for Hogs for the Cause, and the weather totally clears out for the Final Four. Sunny skies forecast Sunday with highs in the upper 70s. Rain chances begin to return Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
WDSU

Looking good Friday!

Morning lows drop into the mid 40s to mid 50s Friday. Mostly sunny skies forecast Friday. Highs low to mid 70s. It's a winner! No kidding. Nice Friday evening at 9 pm with temps ranging from mid 50s to low 60s. Weather changes Saturday. A warm front begins to move North increasing rain chances along the coast. This is not a big rain event or anything like that. Expect some showers to move North just into the Metro, and then move out by about 2pm. .01" of an inch of rain forecast. The weather looks great by at least 3pm. Final Four weather Saturday night will be Mostly clear with temperatures in the 60s. Sunny skies forecast Sunday. Highs near 80. Rain chances begin to return Monday and Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
WDSU

This month set another record for most tornadoes in March. It may be a disastrous sign

This month has seen more tornadoes in the U.S. than any March on record following this week's severe weather outbreak. It's the second year in a row the country has endured a record number of tornadoes in March, solidifying a trend toward more severe weather earlier in the year and raising questions among scientists, who've historically seen such weather peak from April to early June.
ENVIRONMENT
WDSU

Small hail was reported in storm near Slidell

Flood watch posted 4 AM Tuesday into the late morning for the North portion of the Northshore, but the watch may be extended farther South. Storms may train from the West to the East over the same areas into the Morning hours on the Northshore. 1-4" rainfall is possible. There is a slight to enhanced risk severe storms. The concern is damaging winds in storms and an isolated tornado. Expect off and on rain in the afternoon into the evening. Lows Wednesday drop into the 60s to near 70. Highs will be in the mid 80s Wednesday. A cold front approaches in the evening Wednesday. There is a low risk severe storms. Sunny and breezy Thursday into Sunday. Lows in the 40s and 50s. Highs mostly in the 70s.
SLIDELL, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
WDSU

St. Bernard Irish, Italian, Islenos Parade moved to Sunday

CHALMETTE, La. — St. Bernard Irish, Italian, Islenos marching club officials have decided to move this year's parade to Sunday, April 3, saying, "Rain is likely on Saturday during the peak loading period and start of the parade." Organizers say after careful consideration they decided it's in the best...
SAINT BERNARD, LA
WDSU

Storms this morning, Rain comes to an end this afternoon

NEW ORLEANS — Showers and storms are scattered this morning. However, it will be drier in a few hours! Skies will dry out by early afternoon and clouds will slowly clear. Highs will be 72-79 degrees and winds will be NNE at 5-15 mph. Pretty good for all the Final Four festivities later today!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Morning Rain Could Affect Your Weekend Plans on Saturday

I hope you've enjoyed the great spring weather over the past couple of days! But even if you've been cooped up at work or other places, we've got some more great days ahead!. The only thing we'll need to get over is a chance of showers and possible thunderstorms Saturday morning. Storms will be likeliest on the bayous just along the Gulf, while rain is most likely south of New Orleans. For most of the metro, I'll give it about a 40% chance of scattered showers but letting up by midday. Even those that will get the rain should clear up through the afternoon hours, while most of the Northshore should stay totally dry. Regardless if you get the rain or not, everyone will find sunny skies and beautiful temps on Sunday! Scattered showers and thunderstorms come back on Monday and I think most of us will find some rain then, but the storms should not contain a threat from tornadoes. Unfortunately, another threat for widespread severe storms and possible tornadoes will return by Tuesday ahead of a cold front that will move through the region. As of right now, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has put all of us in Southeast Louisiana under a 15% chance of severe storms. I know this is now the 3rd week in a row that we'll be under a severe risk, but this set-up has some big differences compared to the last two storms and may not contain as high of a risk. We'll keep you updated on this all the way until then. After the storms Tuesday, we'll actually warm as we dry out on Wednesday with mid 80s before colder air spills in to the end the week dropping back in some beautiful spring temperatures to end the week and lead into the weekend. Have a good night tonight, and a great weekend!
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy