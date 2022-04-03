ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hartford, CT

RT 202 closed due to crash

By Ashley RK Smith
Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - RT 202 (Litchfield Turnpike) is...

www.wfsb.com

WTNH

West Haven man dies in New Haven car crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One man died following a car crash in New Haven Friday morning, according to police. The New Haven Police Department responded to a car crash on Middletown Avenue between Flint and Ellis Streets around 1 a.m. Friday. Christian Sanchez-Martinez, 28, of West Haven, was found at the scene suffering from […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

1 Dead, 1 Seriously Injured in Head-On Crash in New Hartford

One person has died and another person has serious injuries after a head-on crash in New Hartford on Saturday night. State police said a woman from Torrington was driving a Hyundai westbound on Route 202 near Business Park Road shortly before 9 p.m. when a Honda traveling eastbound crossed into the westbound lane. The two vehicles then collided head-on.
NEW HARTFORD, CT
City
New Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Traffic
#Traffic Accident#Wfsb#Ems
Daily Voice

ID Released Of Woman Found Dead On New Haven Roadway

Police have identified a woman who was found dead lying on the side of a Connecticut roadway. The body of the 43-year-old was discovered around 1:10 p.m., Wednesday, March 16 in New Haven after police received a call from a concerned citizen regarding a body on Springside Avenue. Responding officers...
NEW HAVEN, CT
People

Conn. Man Allegedly Mutters 'I Know What You Did,' Fatally Shoots Sister's Fiancé in Bed

Authorities in Connecticut have charged a 24-year-old man with murdering his sister's fiancé — and his sister claims she doesn't know what prompted the violence. In addition to murder, Deondre Linder has been charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, two counts of risk of injury to a child, and criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, according to online court records.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NECN

Police ID Woman Killed in Meriden, Conn.

The death of a 37-year-old woman at her Meriden home Sunday night has been ruled a homicide and police are continuing to investigate. Police have identified the woman as 37-year-old Dominique Curtis. Meriden police responded to the Atrium Condominium Apartment complex on East Main Street after receiving several calls just...
MERIDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Fatally Shot in Bridgeport Friday Night

A man was shot and killed in Bridgeport late Friday night. It happened on Stratford Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Police say they found 43-year-old Fredrick Shelby, of Bridgeport, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
FOX 61

62-year-old woman shot in Hartford dies from injuries: police

HARTFORD, Conn. — A woman shot on Irving Street in Hartford last week has died from her injuries, police said Monday. Police responded to the 100 block of Irving Street on Wednesday afternoon where they found 62-year-old Cynthia Reynolds with a gunshot wound. "Upon arrival she was alert and...
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

17-Year-Old Shot, Killed In New Haven

Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot and killed on a Connecticut street. The teenage boy was shot around 9 p.m., Sunday, March 20 in New Haven, on Orchard Place, between Orchard Street and Charles Street. Responding officers located the victim, who had been struck by gunfire, said Officer...
NEW HAVEN, CT

