Tennessee State

'T' is for Texas and for Tennessee, too

By Robert Houk
Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago

Tennessee has a strong bond with Texas. The two states are practically cousins. Much of the early history of our two states was written by the same people — rugged individualists who had a hankering to keep moving west. Two of these were politicians and their last names...

SFGate

Tennessee lawmakers introduce Texas-styled abortion bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Despite already enacting one of the strictest abortion bans in the U.S., Tennessee Republicans on Tuesday began advancing yet another anti-abortion measure strategically written to sidestep federal court challenges. The proposal is almost a direct copycat of legislation currently enacted in Texas, which not only...
TENNESSEE STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Nickajack Cave should be turned into a state historic site

I once visited Marion County's Nickajack Cave and was sad about how little the history of the place is told there. The woods near the cave have a trail and boardwalk, and the area is maintained as a wildlife refuge by TVA and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. But, in my opinion, the cave (now permanently flooded by Nickajack Dam) is the most overlooked historic site in Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Daily South

WWII Cargo From Sunken German Warship Washing Up in Texas Nearly 80 Years Later

Nesting sea turtles aren't the only thing coming ashore on Padre Island. Mysterious rubber bales are also washing up on Texas beaches. Padre Island National Seashore recently took to Facebook to explain the surprising origin of the decaying objects that have been appearing on Gulf beaches since 2020. According to the national park, the bales were on a German ship sunk by the U.S. off Brazil's coast during World War II.
TEXAS STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Don Winston Short

But now, Lord, what do I look for? My hope is in you. The LORD is my light and my salvation—whom shall I fear?. Don Winston Short, was born to William 'Frank' and Draxie Short in 1939 in Pike County, Kentucky. Don resided the majority of his life in Jonesborough, Tennessee. Don passed away peacefully from a brief illness on Monday, April 4th, at his home surrounded by his family.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Susan Jane "Janie" Davis Hobbs

HILTONS, VA - Susan Jane "Janie" Davis Hobbs passed away peacefully at her home in Hiltons, VA on April 1, 2022 following a lengthy illness. Janie was born February 21, 1951 in Knoxville, TN to the late Charles L. "Jack" and the late Margaret Elizabeth "Libby" Davis. Janie spent her early childhood in the coal fields of Kentucky and then moved to Lebanon, VA where she attended elementary and high school. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the University of Virginia at Wise in 1972, and taught biology and chemistry at Honaker High School in Honaker, VA. Her Appalachian Mountain Heritage and her love for Virginia were evident throughout her life. In June 1973, Janie married Samuel Alan Hobbs of Hiltons, VA. In their early years of marriage, they moved for Alan's job to Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, and finally landed in Kingsport, TN where they raised their children. Later moves included stints in Arkansas, California and Texas but Kingsport was always "home." For 18 years, Janie worked at the First Broad Street United Methodist Church in Kingsport as the youth director. During this time, she loved shepherding the spiritual journey of the youth. She loved following these "youth" over the years and continued to be a mentor, advisor and friend. Over the course of her life, Janie developed an extensive list of hobbies: sewing, quilting, singing, playing the guitar, hiking, running, and enjoying her grandchildren. After she and Alan retired to the Hobbs family farm "on the River" in Hiltons, she deeply appreciated the natural beauty of the mountains and the Holston River and loved entertaining the numerous friends and family who often visited. She continued to invest in furthering her spiritual life by leading several weekly Bible studies, even doing so on Zoom during her hospital stays prior to her death.
HILTONS, VA

