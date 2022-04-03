ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Service Dogs in Training at New York Prison Become Veteran’s Best Friend

By Chrissy
WIBX 950
WIBX 950
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We all know that dogs have healing powers. Service dogs are used for a variety of needs. There is a special program that trains these dogs in a New York State prison so they can be of help to veterans. What is The Program Called?. It's known as "Pawsitive...

wibx950.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC12

Virginia War Memorial honors K9 veterans, service dogs

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia War Memorial held a ceremony to honor K9 Veterans Day on Monday. After many people asked about a permanent feature honoring the heroic animals, a new permanent plaque was unveiled. The war memorial says Vietnam veteran and former dog handler Robert Mays was the...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Service Dogs#Trains#Correctional Facility#The Program Called#Western New York Heroes#Wkbw
The Independent

Notorious New York mob hitman Dominic Taddeo who escaped federal custody is caught by US marshals

A New York mob contract killer who escaped federal custody has been caught in Florida after an extensive manhunt.The US Marshals service announced Dominic Taddeo, 64, was arrested without incident around 11am on Monday by its own officials and those from the Florida Caribbean regional fugitive task Force in Hialeah area in the Miami-Dade County, Florida. The arrest came after a week of an extensive manhunt when the Mafia hitman did not return to the facility after an approved medical appointment on 28 March, the US Marshals service said.He was placed on escape status by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.“The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WIBX 950

Top 5 Worst Places to Live In New York State

New York State is one of those states that has a reputation that isn't warranted from other parts of the country. It's so misinterpreted. When people think of New York, what do they imagine? They picture New York City first and foremost. That's natural, it's the same name as the state and is the biggest city in the country, but I have officially lost count how many people assume that when I say I am from New York State, that I live in a big city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
purewow.com

Stop Saying ‘Good Boy!’ to Your Dog (and What to Say Instead)

As the Humane Society puts it, “Dogs don’t care about money. They care about praise.” Now, while we humans may do crazy things for cash, we can’t deny the power of positive reinforcement. Dogs—and people—like knowing they’ve done a good job. Today, positive reinforcement training is widely accepted as the best way to train dogs. This differs greatly from the strict, alpha male approach many dog owners used in the 1980s and 90s. Unfortunately, simply reinforcing good behavior with words of affirmation like “Good boy!” doesn’t always cut it. There are more effective phrases to use during positive reinforcement training that can boost your dog’s confidence, improve obedience and make both of you very happy campers—and all it costs is some extra time.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
PTSD
WIBX 950

It’s Still Illegal To Put What In Your Truck In New York State?

Where many states have exceptions to this law, New York State draws a hard line when it comes to trucks. Times have changed over the years and I'm sure many people can remember when seatbelts weren't even a thing in cars. As time rolls on, more rules are implemented to increase the safety of not only the driver, but everyone else in the vehicle as well.
POLITICS
WIBX 950

Upstate NY Campground Rated One Of The Best Parks In The Nation

There are so many great places to camp in Upstate New York. Thanks to a new survey, one is getting some national praise. The Samuel F. Pryor III Shawangunk Gateway Campground has been named one of the Top-12 best places to camp in the United States by Travel + Leisure Magazine. The state park is located in Ulster County, near Shawangunk Mountains in the Hudson Valley.
TRAVEL
WIBX 950

15 Of New York State’s Most Wanted Criminals For April 2022

As spring arrives all across New York State, let's all work together to make sure our homes and communities are a safe place to live, work, and play. The way we keep it safe, we watch out for some of the Most Wanted Criminals across our state. You don't have to be a detective to spot crime happening, or if you see someone acting suspicious. If you have this feeling, you should go with your gut and investigate more from afar or consider calling the authorities.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WIBX 950

A Mob Murderer From New York State Escapes Federal Custody In Florida

A mafia hitman from Rochester, who was in federal custody in Florida, has escaped. The mobster killed three people. He was previously locked up at a medium-security federal prison in Florida, before being transferred to a halfway house in February. Dominic Taddeo, 64, did not return to the halfway house on March 28 after he was authorized to go to a medical appointment. His status is listed as "escaped" on the United States Federal Bureau of Prisons' website.
ROCHESTER, NY
WEAU-TV 13

Non-profit that trains service dogs are looking for volunteers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For three decades, a Midwest non-profit has worked with prisons to train service dogs. Can Do Canines, non-profit baes out of New Hope, Minnesota, partners with prisons to train service dogs. “It’s a win-win for us. It’s a win-win for the prison system. It’s a...
NEW HOPE, MN
WIBX 950

How Pet Friendly Is NY? Where We Rank Compared To The U.S.

We can do so much better. Let us get right to the point, New York is in the middle of the pack. Out of the 48 states examined, New York, ranks as the 28th most pet-friendly state in the United States. While it doesn't have us ranked at the bottom of the pack, we certainly could and should be higher on this list.
PETS
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

Marcy, NY
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy