The new 103rd state House district, now covering portions of Dauphin and Cumberland counties, has its first Republican candidate. Jennie Jenkins-Dallas, the former Harrisburg police officer who has made several attempts at city office as a Democrat in recent years, said Wednesday that she will run for the Republican Party nomination for the newly-redrawn state House seat that covers her Uptown Harrisburg neighborhood plus several West Shore communities.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO