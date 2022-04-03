Police rescue puppy from East River in Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK -- Police rescued a puppy Saturday from the frigid waters of the East River .

The 4-month-old puppy ended up in the water under Pier 17 in Lower Manhattan.

The dog, named Bebe, reportedly got spooked Saturday morning and ended up in the East River while out for a walk with a worker from the Animal Haven Shelter.

Officers rescued the pup from the cold current and reunited Bebe with the shelter worker.

Other than being cold and scared, the pup was fine.