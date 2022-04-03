ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx street renamed to honor "The Super" Luis Torres

NEW YORK -- A stretch of Elder Avenue in the Bronx is now named after a building superintendent who the community describes as a father to everyone.

The intersection of Elder Avenue and Watson in the Soundview neighborhood is now named after Luis Torres, known as "the Super." He was a fixture in the area, running two buildings for 45 years.

Torres also made the time to open a social club and his own front door to children in the neighborhood in the 1970s and '80s.

His family recalls the safe havens he created when the community was battling unprecedented violence and arson.

"He impacted so many lives and basically saved people's lives because he led them to the right direction, which was to stay off the streets," Torres' daughter Milagros Torres said.

He also started youth athletic leagues and neighborhood associations.

Torres passed away in 2015, leaving behind a wife, children and 17 grandchildren.

Ericka J Stevens
2d ago

A beautiful tribute to a man that cared about the children in his community. Rest In Peace Luis Torres aka "The Super."🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🕯❤🌹👑🕊

