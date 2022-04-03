ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Police Searching for Miami Man Missing Since Thursday

By NBC 6
NBC Miami
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man who has not been seen...

www.nbcmiami.com

Click10.com

Police: Woman found shot to death inside her Miami home

MIAMI – Village of El Portal police responded to a home just after 9 p.m. on Monday regarding reports of shots being fired inside. As officers arrived, they discovered a woman who was shot inside of a house near Northeast 83rd Street and Fifth Avenue. The victim died from her injuries.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Police: Man Tried To Rape Woman Inside Miami Walmart

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man is facing serious charges after police said he tried to rape a woman inside a Walmart store in Miami. Police said it happened Sunday at around 9:30 p.m. inside the Walmart on the 3200 block of NW 79th Street. The said Jarmal Bredan Harvey, 28, of Miami Gardens, approached a woman from behind, pulled her dress up and began grabbing her. That is when police said the victim turned and he pushed her to the ground. The victim began screaming for help when Harvey ripped off her underwear while grabbing her, according to the arrest report. A video that was posted on social media shows as other shoppers come to her rescue. The video shows one man on top of Harvey as other shoppers jump in to help. The good Samaritans held Harvey until police arrived. Harvey was taken into custody by Miami-Dade police officers. He is now facing sexual battery charges. Harvey was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Investigators believe that there may be additional victims and are urging anyone who was victimized by Harvey to contact the Sex Crimes Investigation Unit at (305) 715-3300.
MIAMI, FL
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
Click10.com

Employee accused of forging signature at car dealership cleared

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. – Forgery charges against an employee at a Miami Shores car dealership have officially been dropped. Sofia Pinedo, a finance manager at Tropical Chevrolet, was arrested in February. She was accused of forging signatures on documents for the purchase of a car worth more than $50,000.
MIAMI SHORES, FL
People

Miami Rapper Baby Cino Fatally Shot Minutes After His Release from Jail

An aspiring Miami rapper was shot and killed just moments after he was released from jail. Baby Cino, whose real name is Timothy Starks, was released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center Wednesday after being arrested on a gun charge, the Miami Herald reports. Starks was picked up in...
MIAMI, FL
#Police#Miami Police Department#Special Victims Unit
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BOCANEWSNOW

OUTRAGEOUS AGENTS: Another Realtor Charged With DUI In Boca Raton

State Took Action On Kristina Bradshaw’s License In 2021. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Kristina Bradshaw is the latest holder of a real estate license to be charged with DUI in Boca Raton this week. Bradshaw, whose real estate license is actually listed as […] The article OUTRAGEOUS AGENTS: Another Realtor Charged With DUI In Boca Raton appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
Oxygen

Florida Mom, Son And Daughter Found Dead In Car They Were Living In

Police are investigating the suspicious deaths of a 35-year-old transient Florida mother and her two 3-year-old children who were found dead in her vehicle last weekend. The decomposing bodies of Andrea Langhorst and her children, Adam Dryer and Olivia Dryer were found in a vehicle shortly before midnight on Sunday after police were dispatched to an apartment complex at 746 Madelyn Way in Melbourne, Florida to investigate reports of a suspicious vehicle in the area. Upon arrival, Melbourne Police officers found the Florida woman and her two kids deceased inside the vehicle in question.
MELBOURNE, FL
CBS New York

NYPD: Man had woman in chokehold before raping her inside Bronx apartment building

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is trying find a man accused of raping a woman after he was caught on video grabbing her from behind and placing her in a chokehold.It happen inside an apartment building near Davidson Avenue and West 190th Street around 3:30 p.m. Friday in the Bronx.The woman, 27, was unconscious from the chokehold when the man raped her, according to police. She was taken to the hospital with cuts to her nose and mouth.The suspect ran from the building, police said.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY

