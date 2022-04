Alex Fragassi went 2-2 with two runs and one stolen base to help Bernards defeat Franklin 5-4 in Bernardsville. Bernards (1-1) scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take a 5-0 lead before holding on for the victory as Franklin (0-2) scored two runs in the sixth and seventh. Derek Fuls and Charlie Gonella each recorded an RBI as well.

FRANKLIN, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO