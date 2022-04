The 2021-22 men's college basketball season is officially in the books, which means it's now time for fans to shift their focus to the upcoming NBA Draft. We’re three months away from draft night, but after a rollicking NCAA Tournament, hoops are still top of mind. I released my 2022 NBA Draft Big Board this past summer, and many of those names remain on top following standout seasons.

NBA ・ 16 HOURS AGO