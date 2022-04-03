ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lodi, CA

Live At The Vine at Van Ruiten Family Winery

visitlodi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhiskey Kiss will be performing live from 1pm-5pm. Reservations required for groups of 6...

www.visitlodi.com

Comments / 0

Related
KISS 106

$80 Million Glass Mansion in Missouri Left With Everything Inside

This $80 million mansion has is a step back in time and is covered in glass windows. Located in Branson West, Missouri and overlooks Table Rock Lake. At first glance you would think that this is a hotel, but nope this is a home that was built in 1990 by Robert Plaster, founder and former chief executive officer of Empire Gas. The home is an enormous five level, 25,000 square foot glass home. In addition to the 20+-car garage (which is 8,000 square feet), the house has four offices, 12 guest suites, 2 master bedroom suites, a helicopter landing pad (cause why not), and a shooting range.
BRANSON WEST, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Lodi, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Lodi, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winery#Wineries#Vineyards
CNBC

This 28-year-old filmmaker pays $700 per month to work and live in a renovated cargo van

If you've ever wondered what it's like to be a nomad, just ask 28-year-old Trent Arant. About four years ago, after a breakup, the filmmaker moved out of his house in Atlanta, Georgia, to hit the road with his dog, Millie. Since 2018, they've has lived over 20 cities and visited over 20 U.S. states, all while living and working as a full-time independent contractor from his van.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
purewow.com

Stop Saying ‘Good Boy!’ to Your Dog (and What to Say Instead)

As the Humane Society puts it, “Dogs don’t care about money. They care about praise.” Now, while we humans may do crazy things for cash, we can’t deny the power of positive reinforcement. Dogs—and people—like knowing they’ve done a good job. Today, positive reinforcement training is widely accepted as the best way to train dogs. This differs greatly from the strict, alpha male approach many dog owners used in the 1980s and 90s. Unfortunately, simply reinforcing good behavior with words of affirmation like “Good boy!” doesn’t always cut it. There are more effective phrases to use during positive reinforcement training that can boost your dog’s confidence, improve obedience and make both of you very happy campers—and all it costs is some extra time.
PETS
YourCentralValley.com

Whatever happened to Fresno’s aquarium?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Often promised but not yet delivered, the plan to build an aquarium in Fresno has been a dream in the mind of Tom Lang for over 20 years. Tom is the executive director of the Aquarius Aquarium Institute, the non-profit whose mission it is to build an aquarium in Fresno. The […]
FRESNO, CA
KCRA.com

Weekend train rides return this weekend in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A popular attraction is back starting Saturday in Sacramento – the California State Railroad Museum is hosting weekend train rides again. There are five trains a day, starting at 10 a.m. that run every 90 minutes until 4 p.m. People can ride in open air...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy