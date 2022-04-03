Photos: USS Delaware commissioned

Thanks to the Cape Gazette for publishing my Rehoboth Beach Patrol buddy Woody Marderwald’s piece dealing with rescuing the big guns of the USS Missouri. The public doesn’t know how close we came to losing those guns – the last three out of 36 original main barrels from our four World War II Iowa-class battleships which had not yet been melted down for scrap metal. Each one cost $1million to build during World War II.

LEWES, DE ・ 22 DAYS AGO