Pietro’s Red Sauce Sunday

COM TÂM (SEARED PORK CHOPS WITH BROKEN RICE) Com tâm is one of Viêt Nam's quintessential street foods. On the streets of almost every major city in the country, you can find com tâm vendors shrouded in plumes of smoke as they grill marinated chops on charcoal-fed braziers breathing blistering-hot fire. They are true masters of the grill, as the chops are so thin that it takes deft hands to control the heat. It also takes the sharpest of cooking instincts to know precisely when to pull the chops off the flame before they dry out. At home, you can ensure juicy chops every time by first brining the meat for a day or two and then giving them a quick sear in butter. If you want to use thick-cut chops instead, sear them on each side, then place them in a 350°F oven for 5 to 10 minutes, until the center reaches 145°F. For plating, we suggest serving the chops with broken rice and a warm slice of chà trứng hâp (steamed pork and wood ear meat loaf).

