Volunteers are being sought for the April 23 event along the Molalla River, additional board members soughtMolalla River Watch will have its 29th annual Spring Molalla River Clean-up and Enhancement outing on Saturday, April 23, at 9 a.m. beginning at Feyrer Park in Molalla. A joint effort between MRW and SOLVE, volunteers are being sought to join the project. They should bring gloves, water, a snack and wear sturdy shoes and appropriate clothing for the weather. "Our clean-up events are considered our signature events," Executive Director Asaka Yamamuro said. "It is the reason why our organization began as Molalla River...

MOLALLA, OR ・ 46 MINUTES AGO