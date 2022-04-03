ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
🏀 Jayhawks advance to National Championship Game with win over Villanova

NEW ORLEANS, La – The Kansas Jayhawks advanced to their 10th National Championship game in program history Saturday night with a convincing 81-65 win over Villanova at the Caesars Superdome. The No. 1 seeded Jayhawks never trailed in Saturday’s National Semifinal, leading for all but the first 19...

Hutch Post

🏀 KU wins national title Monday

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kansas finished off the biggest comeback in national championship history Monday night, getting a big game from David McCormack, crucial shots from Remy Martin and surviving a potential game-tying 3-pointer by Caleb Love at the buzzer for a 72-69 victory over North Carolina in the Superdome.
Hutch Post

🏀 Tar Heels beat Duke in Final Four matchup, 81-77

NEW ORLEANS, La—In a titanic third rivalry battle, Caleb Love and North Carolina proved they could play their outside-shooting finesse attack better than Duke could play bully ball. The first meeting in the NCAA Tournament between the longtime rivals ended with a familiar storyline from the regular-season finale, when the Tar Heels got their offense humming after halftime with 3-pointers, floor spacing and off-the-dribble drives against the Blue Devils. And they kept answering every push from the bigger and more physical Blue Devils with big-time shots — though this time, the win secured a chance to play for the national championship.North Carolina outlasted Duke 81-77 in Saturday night's Final Four after shooting 50% and making 7 of 13 3-pointers after halftime in an iron-willed performance, one that ultimately ended the Hall of Fame career of retiring Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.When it was over, the Superdome — filled with tense Tar Heels and Blue Devils fans — erupted into a roar as UNC began an on-court celebration while the Blue Devils began to dejectedly untuck their jerseys on their way back to the bench.And after a series of postgame interviews, Caleb Love and R.J. Davis were practically skipping off the court for the locker room.Love shook off an 0-for-5 start to score 28 points on 11-for-20 shooting, including a monster 3-pointer with 24.8 seconds left that made it a two-possession game. Brady Manek also came through after a rough first half with 10 second-half points, including three 3s of his own.The question entering Saturday night's game — besides whether the tension of this unplanned third meeting might be too much for the entire state of North Carolina to manage — was how Round 3 might look. The Blue Devils imposed their will in an impressive blowout road win in February, only to see the Tar Heels come through with a win in Krzyzewski's final home game at Duke.In the end, this game ended up looking more like the latter, with the Tar Heels showing the resolve to handle every piece of adversity — an ankle injury for Armando Bacot, foul trouble, some missed late free throws and a sometimes-dominant performance from Duke freshman Paolo Banchero. And they kept the pressure on Duke every time down the court, particularly Love with 22 points after the break.
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
Hutch Post

Sports Headlines for Sunday

Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press. NEW ORLEANS (AP) — David McCormack muscled his way to 25 points, Ochai Agbaji added 21 and hot-shooting Kansas withstood every Villanova run for a 81-65 victory Saturday night that sent the Jayhawks back to the national title game. Christian Braun also had 10 points for the Jayhawks, including a key 3-pointer to ward off a comeback late in the game. Now, they hope to follow a familiar pattern against Duke or North Carolina on Monday night. The last three times that the Jayhawks and Wildcats have met in the tournament, the winner has gone on to win it all. Collin Gillespie had 17 points and Brandon Slater had 16 for the Wildcats, who struggled early without injured guard Justin Moore and never could come all the way back.
The Spun

College Football Analyst Predicts Nebraska’s W-L Record

As the Cornhuskers head into the fifth season of the Scott Frost coaching era, the program has yet to notch a winning season since 2016. According to 247Sports college football analyst Brad Crawford, Frost and the Huskers won’t break that streak in 2022. Crawford projects the team’s final win-loss...
Hutch Post

Top-10 Cowboys visit Wichita State on Tuesday

Oklahoma State (20-8, 5-1 Big 12) vs. Wichita State (12-15, 1-2 American) Tuesday, April 5 | 6:00 pm | Wichita, Kansas (Eck Stadium) TBA vs. LHP Jace Miner (0-1, 14.14) SCENE SETTER: The Shockers return home for a midweek contest against nationally ranked Oklahoma State on Tuesday night at Eck Stadium, the first of three matchups against the Cowboys in 2022. Wichita State enters the matchup with a 12-15 overall record after going 1-2 in the first American Athletic Conference series of the season this past weekend in Houston. The Shockers blanked the Cougars on Friday night behind a brilliant pitching performance from Jace Kaminska, but Houston bounced back to claim the next two games, including a come-from-behind 4-3 win on Sunday. Prior to the two defeats, Wichita State had beaten the Cougars in nine straight games, the longest winning streak for WSU in the all-time series. Wichita State opened the season dropping their first six games, the worst start to a campaign since the 1953 season. The Shockers are coming off a 31-23 season a year ago, including an 18-13 mark in the American Athletic Conference that produced a third-place finish, WSU's best since joining the AAC in 2017. Wichita State is seeking their first appearance in the NCAA tournament since the 2013 season, a regional bid that was later vacated by the NCAA.
