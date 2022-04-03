Traffic stop leads to drug bust of two Vermont men

MONTPELIER, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) – The Vermont State Police has arrested two men for possession of cocaine and marijuana during a traffic stop. Police said Sampson Ackerson, 24, and Robert Harris, 27, both of Montpelier were arrested on April 2.

On Saturday, at about 4:52 p.m., State Police pulled over a car on State Route 2, East Montpelier for a traffic violation. Police said during their investigation a K9 alerted to a location on the vehicle where they found about 23 grams of cocaine, 1.5 ounces of marijuana, and over $2,700 in cash belonging to both men.

Charged:

Possession of cocaine.

Possession of marijuana.

Ackerson and Harris were taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks for processing. Both men were released and issued citations to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division at a later date.

