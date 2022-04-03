ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

First Coast Spelling Bee champ took long road to title

CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LPIbb_0expMzkE00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sam Evans thought his final shot at competing in the Scripps National Spelling Bee might have ended before it began.

“I just moved here from South Florida about five months ago. It’s a great place. I really like it,” the 8th grader said just minutes after winning the 2022 First Coast Spelling Bee.

Evans and his parents were heartbroken to learn their new home of St. Johns County had already conducted its spelling bee. That’s when the Evanses called News4JAX looking for help. The Local Station reached out to the other 13 local counties that had not yet crowned a county champion to see if they would allow the homeschooled student to take part in their bee.

Union County welcomed him with open arms. Evans won that county bee. His winning word was “Richter scale”. That led him to Friday’s First Coast Spelling Bee, hosted virtually by WJXT-Channel 4. The winner would qualify to represent Northeast Florida in the national finals.

“I’ve competed at regionals for a long time now. I just had fun this year,” Evans said.

The fun continued when he outlasted the 13 other local county champions to be crowned as the 2022 First Coast Spelling Bee champion, sending him to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. this May.

His winning word: inhabitants.

“I was just happy that I knew it,” Evans said.

Evans has been competing in spelling competitions for five years. As an 8th grader, this would be his last chance to qualify for the nationals, as the competition is for elementary and middle school students. “I’ve been wanting to go for a long, long time now. So, like, it’s just gonna be a great opportunity to just be there. Be around all those other spellers and we’ll see what happens,” he said.

2022 First Coast Spelling Bee Finalists

- Kaleb Hilliard

5th grade

Nassau Co.

- Alexander Murnahan

6th grade

Bradford Co.

- Addison Webb

8th grade

Suwannee Co.

- Cindy Kim

8th grade

Columbia Co.

- Samuel Evans

8th grade

Union Co.

- Spence Edelstein

7th

Flagler Co.

- Kaitlynn Wilson

6th grade

Putnam Co.

- Jeevan George

5th grade

Alachua Co.

- Rena Reddish

7th grade

Clay Co.

- Marvin Mattair

8th grade

Madison Co.

- Ernest Quesada

7th grade

Duval Co.

- Deeksha Hariharan

6th grade

St. Johns Co.

- Kaylyn Murphy

6th grade

Hamilton Co.

- Dallas Norman

7th grade

Baker Co.

Comments / 1

CNN
CNN

966K+

Followers

142K+

Posts

764M+

Views

Related
94.1 KRNA

Corgi Swims 7 Miles Down the River After Falling Off A Yacht

Earlier in March, Jessica the 1-year-old corgi accidentally fell overboard into the Indian River in Florida and ended up swimming 7 miles to shore. Owner of the corgi, Jon Atwood was helping his mother and stepfather take their yacht from Florida to North Carolina for the hurricane season. Jon brought his dog, Jessica, as they traveled the Intracoastal Waterway.
ANIMALS
The Blade

Lainey Gardner from Crestview becomes spelling champ

Stillness and a palpable silence laid heavily on the fifth through eighth graders onstage Saturday during The Blade’s 2022 Northwest Ohio Championship Spelling Bee. Nineteen participants from schools and districts scattered across northwest Ohio from the Indiana border to Sandusky vied for the grand prize of an expenses-paid trip to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Md., just outside Washington during Memorial Day week.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bradford#Dallas#First Coast Spelling Bee#Wjxt Channel 4
NBC 29 News

Henley Middle School student headed to National Spelling Bee

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Henley Middle School is becoming a spelling powerhouse. HMS again sent a student to the Scripps National Spelling Bee, marking three years in a row for the school. Eighth-grader Henry Mathewes outlasted all of the other spellers at the regional spelling bee to qualify. He...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WRDW-TV

Aiken County girl advances to national spelling bee

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A student at Byrd Elementary School is advancing to the Scripps National Spelling Bee after winning a regional bee. Kaitlyn Toole will compete at the national level after winning the Carolina Panthers South Carolina Regional Spelling Bee presented by Bank of America over the weekend. The...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
AZFamily

2022 Arizona Spelling Bee state championship crowns new winner

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There is a new spelling bee champion in Arizona after 27 students from across the state competed at the state championship in Phoenix. Aliyah Alpert from Yavapai County took home the gold on Saturday afternoon. Alpert, a sixth-grader, beat out 26 other kids to win the...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Washington State
KX News

North Dakota State Spelling Bee returns

Over 90 spelling bee champions from their counties took a chance and aimed to represent the state of North Dakota at the Scripps Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. “It takes stamina, determination, hard work, and effort. All of those things are necessary to be State Spelling Bee Champion,” State Spelling Bee Coordinator Miranda Streifel said. […]
EDUCATION
The Florida Times-Union

Northeast Florida high school baseball Power Poll: St. Johns still on top, Sandalwood rises

Here are this week’s Times-Union’s high school baseball Power Rankings, highlighting the leading teams from across Northeast Florida. The rankings are released each Tuesday through the end of the regular season. Bolles, Fleming Island and St. Johns Country Day are all aiming for a return trip to the Florida High School Athletic Association state tournament, which will be held later in May in Fort Myers. Records are through April 4 games. The softball rankings appear Mondays.
SAINT JOHNS, FL
News4Jax.com

News4JAX Super 6 softball: Bartram Trail, Ridgeview move in to rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 softball rankings will be published each Monday through the end of the regular season. Results are through April 3 games. 1. (1) Baldwin (11-1, Class 3A) Quality wins: First Coast, Fletcher, Keystone Heights, Oakleaf, Paxon, University Christian, West Nassau. Glance: A solid...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CNN

CNN

966K+
Followers
142K+
Post
764M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy