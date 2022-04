Three organizations will stage a candidate forum on April 13 at cultural centerSeven people are running for two spots on the Yamhill County Board of Commissioners in the May primary election. Three Newberg organizations would like you to get to know the candidates better before you cast your ballot. The Chehalem Valley Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with the Newberg City Club and the George Fox University Civility Project, will hold a candidate forum from 6 to 7:30 p.m. April 13 in the grand ballroom at the Chehalem Cultural Center, 415 E. Sheridan St. Attorney John Bridges, a chamber board...

