'T' is for Texas and for Tennessee, too

Tennessee has a strong bond with Texas. The two states are practically cousins. Much of the early history of our two states was written by the same people — rugged individualists who had a hankering to keep moving west. Two of these were politicians and their last names...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Despite already enacting one of the strictest abortion bans in the U.S., Tennessee Republicans on Tuesday began advancing yet another anti-abortion measure strategically written to sidestep federal court challenges. The proposal is almost a direct copycat of legislation currently enacted in Texas, which not only...
A HUGE new stimulus check could be hitting bank accounts in just a few months time. A payment worth $850 could be sent out to residents in Maine under a new proposal by the state's governor. If approved, the 'stimulus checks' could go out as soon as June. Gov. Janet...
FOR the majority of Americans, SNAP benefits, or The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, are sent out on the first of the month. But in Mississippi, SNAP is sent out any time between the 4th and the 21st of the month, depending on two assigned digits. SNAP is administered by the...
We have thrilling news to share: María Méndez will join us next month as The Texas Tribune’s service and engagement reporter on our audience team. María inspired us with her vision for the new position she is taking on at the Tribune. “I want to listen to Texans, connect people with resources, demystify politics and public policy and look for ways to reach those whose questions may often go unheard,” she told us. “In addition to connecting people with resources during natural disasters or crises, I want to help people tackle the red tape and confusion that can stand in the way of the help they need such as COVID tests, housing assistance, food stamps, tax credits or aid from FEMA. I want to ensure people know their rights as Texas workers and residents.”
The Arizona Supreme Court issued an execution warrant Thursday for a death-row prisoner in what would be the state’s first use of the death penalty in nearly eight years.The state's highest court set a May 11 execution date for Clarence Dixon, who was convicted and sentenced to death in the 1977 killing of a college student. The last time Arizona used the death penalty was in July 2014, when Joseph Wood was given 15 doses of a two-drug combination over two hours in an execution that his lawyers said had been botched.Dixon has 20 days to decide whether to...
Nesting sea turtles aren't the only thing coming ashore on Padre Island. Mysterious rubber bales are also washing up on Texas beaches. Padre Island National Seashore recently took to Facebook to explain the surprising origin of the decaying objects that have been appearing on Gulf beaches since 2020. According to the national park, the bales were on a German ship sunk by the U.S. off Brazil's coast during World War II.
Richard Botteri: 'State agencies can now abandon policies they disfavor even though mandated by legislation...'The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Medical Board have decided to repeal temporally a portion of Oregon law adopted by voters in 1994. The provision is the requirement that individuals seeking to use Oregon's physician-assisted suicide law (PAS) be residents of the state. A patient may prove residence through, e.g., Oregon voter registration, an Oregon driver's license, owning or leasing Oregon property, or paying Oregon taxes. Before the assisted suicide law was adopted by the people, an argument against the concept was the fear the...
