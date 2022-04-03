'T' is for Texas and for Tennessee, too

We have thrilling news to share: María Méndez will join us next month as The Texas Tribune’s service and engagement reporter on our audience team. María inspired us with her vision for the new position she is taking on at the Tribune. “I want to listen to Texans, connect people with resources, demystify politics and public policy and look for ways to reach those whose questions may often go unheard,” she told us. “In addition to connecting people with resources during natural disasters or crises, I want to help people tackle the red tape and confusion that can stand in the way of the help they need such as COVID tests, housing assistance, food stamps, tax credits or aid from FEMA. I want to ensure people know their rights as Texas workers and residents.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO