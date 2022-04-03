MMoCA hosts reception for new Teen Forum exhibit

NEW BRITAIN – Connecticut Women Artists will be kicking off its annual Members’ Juried Exhibit with a live opening reception April 2 at the Art League of New Britain. “It’s usually such a lovely event,” said Cynthia Cooper, CWA Members’ Exhibit chairperson. “Guests come and walk around the exhibit and usually the artists attend so you can often meet an artist and see their work at the same time which is a real treat.”

