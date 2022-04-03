MMoCA hosts reception for new Teen Forum exhibit

NEW BRITAIN – Connecticut Women Artists will be kicking off its annual Members’ Juried Exhibit with a live opening reception April 2 at the Art League of New Britain. “It’s usually such a lovely event,” said Cynthia Cooper, CWA Members’ Exhibit chairperson. “Guests come and walk around the exhibit and usually the artists attend so you can often meet an artist and see their work at the same time which is a real treat.”
MIDDLETOWN — Ursel’s Web, at 140 Washington St., is hosting its 12th annual Easter show with an opening reception Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The show includes old favorites, as well as many new items, according to a press...
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Museum of Art is hosting its 16th Annual, 20 x 20 Exhibition and Silent Auction. The fundraiser is designed to celebrate art and support the museum’s education programs and local artists. “We are having a silent auction fundraiser for both the Museum’s educational...
The Rehoboth Art League will open three new exhibitions in the month of April: Susan Callahan: Kitchen Stories; Kate Meyer Fitzpatrick: The Abstraction of the Eastern Shore, Land & Sea; and Brandon Hirt: Monochromatic Delaware. The art league will host receptions for all three exhibitions from 5 to 7 p.m.,...
Peninsula Gallery presents Sur la Table, an exhibition of culinary works by multiple artists, on display Saturday, April 2, to Saturday, April 30. The gallery invites viewers to enjoy some artistic delicacies in their April exhibition, Sur la Table, translated from French to mean “on the table.” This show focuses on objects commonly found on or around the kitchen table, with each artist translating those parameters into something unique to their personalities.
April 6 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1830, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, originally known as the Church of Christ, was founded between three groups of followers in Fayette, Manchester and Colesville, N.Y. In 1851, Portland, Ore., was founded. In 1896, the first modern...
GFU Legacy Lunch set for Friday, Bonamici welcomes entries in annual Congressional Art CompetitionUniversity's last Legacy Lunch set, Joseph Claire to speak April 8 marks George Fox University's last Legacy League luncheon for the year. Dr. Joseph Claire, GFU's executive dean of the cultural enterprise, will be the event's speaker. Served by Bon Appetit, lunch will be at noon in the college's Canyon Commons. Reservations can be made through Zoom or in-person and are required. To register, visit www.georgefox.edu/legacyleague or call July Woolsey at 503-554-2118. Legacy League, a volunteer group, assists the university through raising scholarship funds, volunteering at campus...
Local writers invited to share a single page of writing at an April 13 event at Harmony. Two Portland writers will share short readings at April's One Page Wednesday event, and local writers are invited to read one page of their writing, too. The free monthly literary event is from...
