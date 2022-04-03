ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Dozens gather inside Troy church for Ukraine prayer vigil

By Conall Smith
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NKJXi_0expLw8G00

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Saturday night, dozens gathered inside Trinity church in Lansingburgh to offer what they believe is the best weapon against aggression: prayer.

Albany County donates medical supplies to Ukraine

“I do believe that prayer is the best weapon. The best support. The best mental guidance and a lot of people are praying for peace and that is what we want,” says Father Vasyl Dovgan of Saint Nicholas’ Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Troy. Saint Nicholas’ church partnered with Trinity to offer the prayer service.

As the service went on, candles were lit and lifted up high to remember those who have perished in the war. “This is our church and it was something that was something we really wanted to do,” says Trinity church parishioner Stacy Draper, “prayers help, definitely. You have to do a lot of different things in a situation like this.”

David Jones, who is also a parishioner at Trinity Episcopal, is a HAM radio operator. Prior to the outbreak of war, he would often communicate with people in Ukraine. Since hostilities began, he has heard nothing but radio silence.

Possible arson at Wawarsing Ukrainian camp under investigation

“Basically all of the communications have stopped and actually HAM radio operators in the United States aren’t even speaking with HAM radio operators in Russia. They went off the air also,” Jones says.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC

22K+

Followers

11K+

Posts

5M+

Views

Follow NEWS10 ABC and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Troy, NY
Society
City
Albany, NY
City
Troy, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Nicholas
Salon

Some evangelicals claim Ukraine war means the end times — as usual, they're wrong

I remember a time when Barack Obama was seen as a possible Antichrist. Before that, it was Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in the '80s. For those just catching up, the Antichrist is a diabolical figure who will unite the world against Christians and rule for a time. Don't worry, the story has a happy ending: Christ eventually returns and kicks the Antichrist's ass, like in a theological action movie. Either way, many Christians long for the return of Christ, along with the Rapture of the faithful and — perhaps most important — the suffering of those who have rejected Christ.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Trinity Church#Arson#Ukrainian Orthodox Church#Trinity Episcopal#Ham#Nexstar Media Inc
The Independent

‘Tragic ending’ to ‘beautiful love story’: American killed in Ukraine flew into war zone to help sick partner

The family of James “Jimmy” Hill says despite the impending war, he refused to postpone his trip to Ukraine last month to bring medical treatment to his longtime partner Irina Teslenko, who has been suffering from progressive multiple sclerosis.Mr Hill, 68, was killed in a Russian attack on the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv this week, as Ms Teslenko received treatment at a local hospital.His family says she and her mother are trying to leave the city, but because of her condition they would need an ambulance to help and it was unclear when or if that could happen.In...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy