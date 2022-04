With Hong Kong BBQ’s window full of roasted ducks, you might be tempted to just grab your food and run (and perhaps eat it right there on the sidewalk). But that’d be a mistake. We don’t know the exact science behind it, but this food is best enjoyed at the restaurant. That way, all your meats—from char siu to Peking duck to siu yuk, or crackling Chinese pork belly—will be at its juiciest, most tender, and succulent-est. Is that last one a word?

