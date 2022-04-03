ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Police investigate after a five-year-old girl was shot in a drive-by shooting

By Dana Nickel, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e1UkB_0expIj0g00

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (4/02; 10:13 p.m.) — Tulsa police released a statement after investigating a drive-by shooting that left a five-year-old girl injured.

Tulsa Police Sgt. Phil Whitehead explained that a large group of people were outside a house on 51st Place North.

According to Whitehead, a white SUV passed through the intersection of N Rockford Ave and E 51st Place North, and the suspects in the vehicle fired numerous rounds towards houses and people near the intersection.

A five-year-old girl was struck in the left shoulder and was transported to St. Francis by EMSA, according to police.

A nearby car and another resident were also impacted by the spray of gunfire.

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting after a child was shot at a north Tulsa home.

The shooting was first reported just before 8 p.m. Saturday in front of a house on 51 Place North.

According to officers at the scene, the shooter drove by and fired at least three shots. The only victim was a young child under 10-years-old. FOX23 doesn’t know the exact age or gender of the child at this time.

Police confirmed the child’s injuries were nonfatal, and the child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A witness called into FOX23 and said she lived several houses down and heard several gunshots.

This is a developing story. Download the FOX23 News app to receive updates as they happen.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

KRMG
KRMG

11K+

Followers

60K+

Posts

4M+

Views

Related
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Family Says 18-Year-Old Was Run Over And Killed After Police Towed His Car

An 18-year-old man was hit and killed over the weekend and his family has lots of questions. Jose Polanco was two blocks away from home when he was stopped by police for a traffic violation. Jose's aunt said Jose was like her son. He has only lived in Tulsa for about a year, and she can't believe he's gone so young. Maria Polanco said 18-year-old Jose Polanco moved to the US from Guatemala in search of a better life.
TULSA, OK
NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
EASTPOINTE, MI
The Independent

‘Heroic’ neighbour died after being hit with dumb bell, coroner says

A “heroic” neighbour who sacrificed his own life to save a two-year-old boy died after being repeatedly hit with a dumb bell, a coroner has said.Thames Valley Police found the body of highways officer Richard Woodcock, 38, when they forced their way into a property at Denmead, in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, after being called to an ongoing disturbance at about 9.40am on June 26.He had gone to the next door flat to help the boy, who was thought to be in danger, Milton Keynes Coroner’s Court heard.Kelvin Odichukumma Igweani, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Parents arrested after eight-year-old dies weighing 38 pounds

The parents of an eight-year-old boy have been arrested after their son stopped breathing weighing just 38 pounds. Peoria, Illinois authorities have announced that Brandon Walker, 40, and Stephanie Jones, 35, have been charged with first-degree murder. Their bond has been set at $1m each and they could face life in prison. Peoria Police said in a 30 March statement that police were called to a home the day before and found Navin Jones, eight, “unresponsive and ... not breathing”. In a later update, the department said that “detectives were able to identify” Jones and Walker “as suspects in this...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Detroit Free Press

7-year-old girl from Pontiac dies from gunshot wound to the head in drive-by shooting

A 7-year-old Pontiac girl died Friday afternoon from a gunshot wound, according to the Oakland County Office of the Sheriff. A release from the sheriff's department called the incident a drive-by shooting, stating roughly six gunshots were fired at the vehicle containing the child and her sister, two cousins and mother around 4:50 p.m. Friday. Officers arrived at the scene soon after the shooting and transported the 7-year-old to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
PONTIAC, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Drive By Shooting#Emsa#Fox23 News#Cox Media Group
CBS Sacramento

Father Says Homeless Man Saved Daughter And Her Friends During Sacramento Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two days after the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento, a man says his daughter is alive today because a homeless man shielded her from the gunfire. Tom Orosco was picking up his daughter and her three friends downtown just after 2 a.m. Sunday when he heard the gunfire and chaos. “I was on the phone with them,” he said. “I heard the shots out the window and the shots on my phone.” Then, the phone died. “Immediately, I said, ‘I got to find them, I got to find them,”‘ Orosco said. He searched frantically as the horrific scene unfolded. What he didn’t...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NJ.com

9-year-old girl shot to death in Trenton

A 9-year-old girl was killed by gunfire during a reported brawl in downtown Trenton Friday night, according to authorities. No one has been arrested in the shooting that occurred around 7:30 p.m. at Kingsbury Square, according to a press release from the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office. Police responded to...
TRENTON, NJ
NBC News

Florida man charged with killing wife at community pool

Miami police say the man arrested for fatally shooting his wife while their daughter was taking swim lessons at a community center pool, also allegedly stabbed her the day prior. The suspect is also a person of interest in the disappearance of his former girlfriend. April 6, 2022.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

3-year-old girl shot in Brooklyn: NYPD

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A child was shot Friday while leaving a Brooklyn daycare, police said. The three-year-old girl was leaving the building on Riverdale Avenue with her father when she was shot in the shoulder. Police said she was an innocent bystander, and it’s unknown who the gunman was targeting. She was initially transported […]
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Child dies after being found near Dover cliffs and rushed to hospital

A child has died after being found near the White Cliffs of Dover, police have said.Kent Police said the child - whose age and gender has not been disclosed - was rushed to a local hospital after authorities attended the scene on Monday.They were later pronounced dead. HM Coastguard said they led a response after a child was reported missing at Langdon Battery by the cliffs in Kent.Coastguard rescue teams, a search and rescue helicopter and a RNLI lifeboat were among the teams sent to the area. “The child was found and then airlifted by the helicopter and handed into...
ACCIDENTS
CBS DFW

Family wants answers after Dallas woman’s body left outside overnight

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Billy Green spent the night of New Year’s Eve sitting in the rain watching over his sister Murlene’s body. Murlene Green (credit: CBS 11 News) “I had to do what I had to do,” he explained. Murlene’s son, Damon, found her at home at 8 o’clock that evening. “I can’t tell if she’s breathing or not,” he told 911. “No, she’s not. Oh my God.” Paramedics with Dallas Fire Rescue tried to resuscitate her, but couldn’t. Dallas police investigated, but found no sign of foul play. When they all left, a neighbor’s pictures show Murlene’s body was left behind, lying on...
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

Ex-boyfriend of missing Cassie Carli sent chilling texts to her father before she was found in shallow grave

The ex-boyfriend of missing Florida mother Cassie Carli sent chilling text messages to her father before she was found buried in a “shallow grave” in Alabama, it has been revealed.Ms Carli, 37, went missing on 27 March after meeting her former boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo for a visitation with their four-year-old daughter Saylor near Navarre Beach in Florida.A major search operation lasting almost a week ended on Sunday with the police finding her body in a barn in Alabama, with identification confirmed through a distinctive tattoo, the Santa Rosa County sheriff’s office announced at a news conference.Mr Spanevelo, who has ties...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
11K+
Followers
60K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy