Pulaski County, VA

Two hospitalized after wildfire in Pulaski County near Hogans Dam

By McKinley Strother
WSLS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people were hospitalized after a wildfire near the Hogans Dam in Pulaski County, according to Pulaski County Emergency Management. The fire broke out Saturday night in the area between Hogans Dam and Bryant lane and...

