Like that other famous city, L.A. is always a good idea. (After all, that line was popularized by a legendary Hollywood production.) Planning a trip out west, however, can feel quite daunting; there are over 100 neighborhoods—each with their own must-see lists—within the city limits. Not to worry; we polled our staff for the very best of where to stay, eat, shop, and visit to get you in a La La Land state of mind.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO