Several Cars Stuck On The Turner Turnpike During Active Shooter Situation

Several cars were stuck on the Turner Turnpike during this active shooter situation. They said they weren’t sure why traffic stopped until they heard shots ring out.

Troopers, officers and deputies all responded to an active shooter situation with an armed robbery suspect from Sedona, Arizona.

“I guess the perpetrator's vehicle passes me on the shoulder doing 100. He blew by me. That scared the crap out of me,” Rodney Dixon said.

Troopers said the suspect shot out of his back window several times hitting a troopers windshield leaving bullets in his car.

“It can be very dangerous when you have someone who's shooting out from a moving vehicle and there's other cars on the roadways and we're very fortunate that no citizens were injured during the course of this pursuit,” Cpt. Valerie Littlejohn said.

“I just don't understand what a person like that thinks. Now we've been in a standoff forever. Like there's not going to be a good outcome,” Dixon said.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol advised folks close to the scene to move to a safer place.

“Many officers got those people out of vehicles and moved them out of their vehicles over hills and things like that,” Trooper Eric Foster said.

The turnpike was closed for hours and armored vehicles were also used to block cars from the standoff.

Troopers tell News 9 the suspect was shot and killed after he returned fire on law enforcement and there were no other injuries.