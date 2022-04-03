ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claire Curzan Posts 53.68 100 Free, #4 All-Time For 17-18 Age Group

By Yanyan Li
swimswam.com
 3 days ago

Curzan, who broke the 17-18 50 free National Age Group record yesterday, swam a 53.68 100 free today that has her ranked #4 all-time in the 17-18 age group Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES SAN ANTONIO. March 30th – April 2nd, 2022....

swimswam.com

swimswam.com

SC World Champion Sophie Hansson Signs with arena

At the ACC Championships in February, Hansson won the 100 breast in a new ACC Record of 56.72, and came in 2nd in the 200 breast. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Swedish Olympian and NC State senior Sophie Hansson has signed a sponsorship with arena, she announced via Instagram.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Verhoeven Nails World #1 50 Butterfly Time In Bergen

The 2022 Bergen Swim Festival wrapped up from Norway today, with Dutchman Thomas Verhoeven nearly hitting his lifetime best in the men's 50m fly. Stock photo via Peter Sukenik/www.petersukenik.com. 2022 Bergen Swim Festival. April 1-3, 2022. Bergen, Norway. Long Course Meters (50 meters) The 2022 Bergen Swim Festival wrapped up...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

DART’s Age Groupers Shine and Lead Way at Southwest Age Group Champs

Brandon Ha and Mikayla Tan of DART both swam top-10 age group swims of all time at the Southwestern Age Group Regional Champs last week. Stock photo via Mine Kasapoglu. Highlighting the girls side of the meet was DART’s Mikayla Tan. Tan won all seven of her individual events in the 11-12 age group. Tan earned a Winter Juniors cut in the 200 breaststroke as she swam a time of 2:16.20 in prelims. That time also places her at #4 all-time in the 11-12 age group. Tan’s 100 breaststroke time of 1:03.47 also places her within the top-100 in her age group of all-time as it sits at #6.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

2022 Brazil Trophy Day 2 Prelims: Balduccini Cracks 2:00 in the 200 Free

LCM (50m) Tuesday morning’s prelims at the 2022 Brazil Swimming Trophy included the men’s and women’s 100 back, 50 fly, and 200 free. One of the most exciting races tonight will assuredly be the men’s 50 fly. 18-year-old Gabriel Dias dropped a huge personal best of 23.64 to lead a star-studded field. 42-year-old Nicholas Santos, fresh off winning SC World Champs Gold in the SCM 50 fly in December, came in 2nd this morning with a 23.74. Santos holds the Brazilian Record at 22.60, a mark which he set at the 2019 World Championships. Right behind Santos this morning was Vini Lanza, coming in at 23.77. Marcelo Chierighini came in 4th at 23.78, while there were 3 other swimmers under 24 seconds this morning. Notably, this could be one of the events with the most FINA ‘A’ cuts achieved. The FINA standard sits at 23.63, which someone will need to hit tonight in order to qualify for the World Champs team.
WORLD
Larry Brown Sports

5-star prospect goes viral for insane 100 meter sprint

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked football players in the Class of 2023, and you don’t even need to watch his football tape to see why. Harbor, a five-star recruit from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., recently took part in a 100 meter race at a track track and field event. He came in first with a blazing time of 10.32 seconds. He didn’t exactly blow away the field, but he stuck out among the other competitors — literally.
WASHINGTON, DC
swimswam.com

2022 Canadian Swimming Trials: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

The 2022 Canadian Trials kick off this morning in Victoria, on the west coast of the country. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. The 2022 Canadian Trials kick off this morning in Victoria, on the west coast of the country. This morning’s action will kick off with the men’s and women’s para 50 breast and 100 breast. Then, we’ll move into the men’s and women’s 200 IM, 100 back, and 400 free. Reminder that this meet serves as the selection meet for both World Championships and the Commonwealth Games.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Finnish National Record-holder Luukas Vainio Verbals to Wisconsin for 2023-24

Finnish youth record-holder Luukas Vainio has verbally committed to Wisconsin for 2023-24 with times that would already score in B finals at B1Gs. Archive photo via Mike Ringor/@MRandallRingor. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in...
WISCONSIN STATE
swimswam.com

How Much Can Olympic Champion Caeleb Dressel Snatch?

World Record holding swimmer Caeleb Dressel posted a video of him executing a new personal best in a 'snatch' lift on Monday. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. The last 20 years have seen incredible advances in dryland strength training for competitive swimmers, and especially in the last decade, the...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

City Ki Paraplegic Swimmer Ne Conquer Kiya Pool- Indian Swimming News

Garima Ke Liye Swimming Sirf Unki Hobby Nhi Hai, Wo Pool Waters Ki Help Se Phr Se Apne Pairo Pr Khade Hone Ki Koshish Kr Rhi Hai. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Jab Pavagadh Ki Ek Terrible Trekking Mishap Ne Vadodra Ki Rhne Wali Garima Vyas Ko Bedridden Aur...
WORLD
swimswam.com

Retired Olympian Conor Dwyer Enters University Of Florida Hall Of Fame

American Olympic medalist Conor Dwyer enters the University of Florida Hall of Fame after having retired from competitive swimming in 2019. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. The University of Florida‘s F Club Committee has revealed its latest inductees into the storied school’s Hall of Fame, with American Olympic...
GAINESVILLE, FL
swimswam.com

Freya Colbert Drops 3 Seconds for 3rd Place in 200 Free at British Swim Trials

LCM (50m) World Championships & Commonwealth Games-qualifying competition. Commonwealth Games Selection Policies vary by home nation. Great Britain has a pair of Freyas charging toward Paris. 18-year old Freya Colbert had a breakout swim on Tuesday to finish in 3rd place in the women’s 200 free at the British Championships, finishing one spot behind Freya Anderson.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

23 Swimmers Notch Names on National Team Rosters at 2022 U.S. OW Nationals

Results from Open Water Nationals and Junior Nationals in Florida finalized the 2022 U.S. Open Water National Team and World Junior Championships rosters. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. The 2022 U.S. Open Water National and Junior National Championships in Fort Myers Beach, Florida last weekend served as qualifications...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
swimswam.com

Super Being Event Ko Annually Organise Kiya Jayega- Indian Swimming News

Is Event Ko Belagum Pedellers Club Aur Belagum Aquatic Club Ke Association Mei Thought flow Educational Trust Ne Organise Kiya Tha. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Super Being Event Jisme National Highway Pr Triathlon And Duathlon Races, Uske Sath Open Lake Swimming, Running, & Cycling Include Rhti Hai...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Improved Backstroke Leads Finlay Knox to Canadian Record in the 200 IM

After undergoing surgery in the fall, Finlay Knox is back on track on day 1 of the Canadian National Championships and Canadian Swimming Trials. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. 2022 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS. April 5th-April 10th, 2022. Saanich Commonwealth Place, Victoria, BC. After undergoing surgery in the fall,...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

See 3431 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH (M/W) Reporting to the Head Swimming Coach, the Assistant Swimming Coach assists with all aspects of the Men’s and Women’s Swimming programs, which includes recruiting, training, and coaching student-athletes participating in the sport. The Athletic Department’s Search Committee seeks a Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Pac-12 Announces 2022 Women’s Swimming & Diving Postseason Awards

Courtesy: Pac-12 SAN FRANCISCO – The Pac-12 Conference announced the recipients of the 2022 Pac-12 Women’s Swimming and Diving awards, as voted on by the league coaches. After winning the 2022 Pac-12 Championships, STANFORD swept the Pac-12 Women’s Swimming postseason honors as Regan Smith was voted Swimmer of the Year and Freshman of the Year. Stanford head coach Greg Meehan, who led the Cardinal to its 24th all-time Pac-12 Championships victory, earned his fifth Coach of the Year honor. ARIZONA’s Delaney Schnell was named Pac-12 Diver of the Year for the second consecutive year and Dwight Dumais was voted Pac-12 Diving Coach of the Year, while UTAH’s Holly Waxman earned Pac-12 Freshman Diver of the Year.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Swimmer Likith SP Ko Mila Eklavya Award- Indian Swimming News

Sath Hi Annual Award Ke Liye Cut Bhi Banaya Gaya Kuch Sports Persons Dwara Jisme 2 Lakh Rs Ka Cash Prize Bhi Hai. Archive photo via Sanuj Srivastava. Swimmer Likith SP Un 15 Sportspersons Mei Se Hai Jinhe Karnataka Ka Highest Sporting Honour Jise Department Of Youth Empowerment And Sports Dwara Diya Jaane Wala ‘Eklavya Award’ Mila. Unke Sath Shuttler Ashwini Bhat, Basketballer Lopamudra Thimmaiah Aur Anargya Manjunath Jaisi Teenage Table Tennis Talent Bhi Is List Mei Shamil The.
TENNIS
swimswam.com

A Modest Comeback Begins

The beginning of a journey back for a former swimmer whose found the pool again to help turn his life around for the better. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. This is Part I of a series, courtesy of Chris McClelland, on his journey back to the pool. How did...
SWIMMING & SURFING

