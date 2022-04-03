ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old wedding photos returned to Largo woman

By Rochelle Alleyne
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
A stereoscope and a guess...

That's all James Shaw and his teen daughter Claudia had to go on after finding some antique wedding pictures at a local shop.

"It looks like it was probably not in Florida," James said.

In March, ABC Action News put out their call for help, in finding the photos' owners.

"We'd love to give this back to the people who were part of this," said Claudia.

And the community answered.

"It went viral so fast, they found me within minutes," said Frank Ambrosio Jr.

Ambrosio Jr. tells ABC Action News that the couple in the pictures, are his parents, the late Frank Ambrosio Sr. and Gerri Ambrosio, at their Long Island, NY wedding in 1954.

The pair moved to the Bay area in 1958.

On April 2, exactly a month after the story aired, James and Claudia Shaw got to give 89-year-old Gerri, her memories back at her home in Largo, FL.

"She loved it, because she got to see her mother and everybody who was in there," said Ambrosio Jr.

Ambrosio Jr. adds that it's a story that renews his hope in the good happening around him every day.

"It's not always bad news on the news, you know? (laughs). There's always a lot of good things going on," he said.

He also says that his mother believes she lost the photos after accidentally leaving them in an old home during a move.

ABC Action News WFTS

