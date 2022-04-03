ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Auditorium plays host to Kansas Trampoline and Tumbling Championships Saturday

By Tagan Trahoon
KVOE
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly 120 young gymnasts from across Kansas made their way to Emporia with hopes of moving on to the national stage Saturday. White Auditorium hosted the 2022 Kansas Trampoline and Tumbling...

kvoe.com

Comments / 1

Emporia, KS
