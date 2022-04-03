2 minutes for ruffing: Phantoms host ‘Pucks and Paws’ game

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Dogs of all shapes and sized took over the Covelli Centre Saturday night for the Youngstown Phantoms’ ‘Pucks and Paws’ game.

All dogs received free admission with the purchase of one ticket.

Phantoms fan Dianna Carpenter was excited to bring her four-year-old dog, Rocky, to his first hockey game.

“Well, with the Scrappers’ games, he normally likes to just sit and watch the baseball game, but we’ll see how he does with hockey or if he just starts barking games with the other dogs,” Carpenter said.

The Phantoms defeated the Muskegon Lumberjacks 4-3 for their third straight win.

