ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

2 minutes for ruffing: Phantoms host ‘Pucks and Paws’ game

By Danielle Podlaski
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HVbIK_0expGKmX00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Dogs of all shapes and sized took over the Covelli Centre Saturday night for the Youngstown Phantoms’ ‘Pucks and Paws’ game.

All dogs received free admission with the purchase of one ticket.

Phantoms celebrate Steelhounds in win over Lumberjacks

Phantoms fan Dianna Carpenter was excited to bring her four-year-old dog, Rocky, to his first hockey game.

“Well, with the Scrappers’ games, he normally likes to just sit and watch the baseball game, but we’ll see how he does with hockey or if he just starts barking games with the other dogs,” Carpenter said.

The Phantoms defeated the Muskegon Lumberjacks 4-3 for their third straight win.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
WKBN
WKBN

24K+

Followers

13K+

Posts

6M+

Views

Follow WKBN and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paws#All Dogs#Dog#Lumberjacks Phantoms#Scrappers#Muskegon Lumberjacks#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Sports
WKBN

WKBN

24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy