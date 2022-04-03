Phantoms celebrate Steelhounds in win over Lumberjacks
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Phantoms celebrated the former Steelhounds on Saturday night as they topped the Muskegon Lumberjacks 4-3.
Watch the video above for highlights from the game.2 minutes for ruffing: Phantoms host ‘Pucks and Paws’ game
The win is the Phantoms’ third straight as they battle for a postseason spot in the USHL playoffs.
Kyle Bettens scored twice on the night while Grant Porter and Garrett Wright each added a goal.
Jacob Fowler made 34 saves in the win.
The two teams are back in action on Sunday with a faceoff slated for 4:05 p.m.
