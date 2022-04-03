ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phantoms celebrate Steelhounds in win over Lumberjacks

By Josh Frketic
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Phantoms celebrated the former Steelhounds on Saturday night as they topped the Muskegon Lumberjacks 4-3.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

2 minutes for ruffing: Phantoms host ‘Pucks and Paws’ game

The win is the Phantoms’ third straight as they battle for a postseason spot in the USHL playoffs.

Kyle Bettens scored twice on the night while Grant Porter and Garrett Wright each added a goal.

Jacob Fowler made 34 saves in the win.

The two teams are back in action on Sunday with a faceoff slated for 4:05 p.m.

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

