ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

David McCormack Finds Redemption in the Final Four

By Kevin Sweeney
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UorvN_0expFrVN00

After Kansas’s center stuck out like a sore thumb in last year’s second-round shellacking by USC, he was unstoppable against Villanova on Saturday.

A year ago, Kansas crashed out of the Big Dance in its first weekend in embarrassing fashion, an 85–51 defeat against USC . Afterwards, Bill Self proclaimed his team needed to get more athletic, longer and bigger in order to contend for a national championship. And perhaps the most obvious matchup weakness in that game for the Jayhawks was center David McCormack, who was matched up with future No. 3 pick Evan Mobley and tallied just five points on 2-of-4 shooting.

“Coach felt that was a game of aggression, a game of bullying, of how bad you really wanted it,” McCormack said Friday. “We knew going into this tournament that we don’t want to have that same feeling and have coach say those same things so that’s why we had to be the aggressor, be dominant and that’s why I think we were more defensive this year.”

Kansas did make some additions via the transfer portal, but all five starters in Saturday’s game were on the floor for that drubbing a season ago. They looked plenty athletic enough against Villanova to win a national title, and there’s no question who the primary aggressor was today: McCormack. The Jayhawks went to their big man early and often and were rewarded, as McCormack scored nine points in the first 10 minutes as KU asserted itself early.

“Once the first fell and the second fell, I knew I could just kind of dominate the game inside,” McCormack said.

His loudest moment came with just over 10 minutes to play, when he slammed home a thunderous poster dunk in the face of Villanova’s Jermaine Samuels. But McCormack’s most important play of the night, and perhaps the most important play by anyone in the game, was a timely offensive rebound and subsequent hook shot after Villanova had trimmed the deficit to six with less than six minutes to play. It was one of the few moments in the game when it truly felt like the Wildcats had a chance to make a comeback, and the extra possession and bucket seemed to swing things back in KU’s favor. That started a decisive 11–1 run that stretched the Jayhawks’ lead to 16 to seal Villanova’s fate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sYCjW_0expFrVN00

Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports

At times throughout McCormack’s Kansas career, Self has been questioned about how much of the team’s offense runs through its big man. That has only been magnified this season with Ochai Agbaji’s emergence into one of the nation’s best scorers and McCormack’s slight regression from 2020-21, averaging fewer points and shooting a worse percentage than he did a season. Even this postseason, the center had scored in double figures in just two of seven games and shot under 40% from the field in three of those games. But Self’s confidence in his senior center never wavered, and that confidence paid off in a big way in New Orleans.

“He was our guy from the jump,” Self said. “I’ve said all along he’s the one guy on our team that can get 15 and 10 just by being a presence. Tonight he got 25 and nine. He was fabulous.”

In McCormack’s 29 minutes, the Jayhawks outscored Villanova by 25 points. The Wildcats’ biggest run of the game came in the final six minutes of the first half after Self sent McCormack to the bench with two fouls. But when he was on the floor, KU was mostly unstoppable. With Agbaji red-hot from three (he made his first six shots from beyond the arc) and McCormack dominating down low, a stout Villanova defense had no answer. Kansas scored a monstrous 1.5 points per possession, the most allowed by Villanova since Dec. 2017.

From touted top-40 recruit to following in the massive footsteps of Udoka Azubuike to dealing with multiple injuries and senior year struggles, McCormack has had the type of roundabout career no elite high school prospect would script for themselves. But in the biggest game of his college career, the veteran had perhaps his finest game. And now, he’ll get the chance to end that story with a national championship.

“It’s been a journey, it’s definitely been a time of ups and downs,” McCormack said Friday. “There’s been frustration, celebration, but I wouldn’t have gone through it with any other team, any other coaching staff.”

More CBB Coverage:

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated

60K+

Followers

31K+

Posts

20M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
The Spun

Ohio State Football Starter Is Reportedly Transferring

Bryson Shaw has entered the transfer portal, becoming the second Ohio State defensive back to plan his departure on Monday. Shaw started 12 games for the Buckeyes last season, recording 59 tackles, one interception, and a fumble recovery. Yet the redshirt junior was likely to lose playing time in a replenished secondary welcoming back Josh Proctor from a leg injury along with other incoming recruits.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

5-star prospect goes viral for insane 100 meter sprint

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked football players in the Class of 2023, and you don’t even need to watch his football tape to see why. Harbor, a five-star recruit from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., recently took part in a 100 meter race at a track track and field event. He came in first with a blazing time of 10.32 seconds. He didn’t exactly blow away the field, but he stuck out among the other competitors — literally.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Udoka Azubuike
Person
Jermaine Samuels
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Ochai Agbaji
Person
Adrian Griffin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Villanova#Bullying#Usc#Jayhawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
The Spun

College Football Analyst Predicts Nebraska’s W-L Record

As the Cornhuskers head into the fifth season of the Scott Frost coaching era, the program has yet to notch a winning season since 2016. According to 247Sports college football analyst Brad Crawford, Frost and the Huskers won’t break that streak in 2022. Crawford projects the team’s final win-loss...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

60K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy