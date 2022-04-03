ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sportswriter’s ‘Guster Is for Lovers’ Laptop Sticker Goes Viral at Final Four

By Daniel Chavkin
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

While Mike Krzyzewski was on the screen, viewers were drawn to somethin behind him.

In the first half of Duke vs. North Carolina, TV watchers noticed something interesting behind Mike Krzyzewski. It was a bumper sticker on a laptop that read:

“Guster is for Lovers.”

The phrase is a reference to the band Guster, and the laptop belong to CBS Sports college basketball writer Matt Norlander.

After being shown on television, Norlander said he would take the sticker off. However, he found a way around it, by putting his computer behind a television monitor.

This is also not the first time Norlander’s sticker went viral. During the 2016 Final Four, Norlander showed off his Guster sticker, that time behind then-North Carolina coach Roy Williams in a semifinal game vs. Syracuse.

Norlander’s laptop seems to have gotten a little smaller, but otherwise it seems like the same sticker. So, on Monday night, or in next year’s Final Four, be on the lookout for Norlander’s laptop behind a coach.

