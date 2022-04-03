Kids in Crown Heights learn swimming and water safety from gold medal Olympic champion

A group of young swimmers jumped into the pool with an Olympic champion Saturday to learn about the importance of staying safe while in and around the water.

Team USA Men's Olympic gold medal swimmer Anthony Ervin was at Imagine Swimming in Crown Heights to teach kids of all ages how to swim.

Imagine Swimming Chief Aquatics Officer Brendan O'Melvemy said it's important to get kids ready ahead of summertime before they go to the beaches on vacation and swimming pools.

Ervin said that although one may be an inexperienced swimmer, swimming also provides an opportunity to improve one's skills in the water while also making new friends.

