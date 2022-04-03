Midwest Fight Night features the best of the best in MMA

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Midwest Combat Coalition brought Midwest Fight Night Saturday night to Landon Arena at the Stormont Vail Events Center Saturday night.

The fight card will showcase the best talent in the Midwest, including Reyes Sanchez, Marcell Davidson, and the return of Mighty Marc Thompson. Rome “Black Hulk” Lindsay will be squaring off against Mitch Seybold in a 5 round Bare Knuckle bout. The main event will be the Kansas Heavyweight Professional Boxing Title with Mario “Moon” Munoz and John “The Iron Man” Cantrell.

A group of fighters, led by John Cantrell, will also be donating their fighter proceeds to TARC to support the invaluable services that the provide to the community. To date they have raised over $9,000 in support.

Fight Night is sponsored by Ernest-Spencer Metals and features the best amateur and professional fighters from around the Midwest. This event features some of the area’s best up and coming talent, as well as, the Kansas state heavy weight title.



































































For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.