Topeka, KS

Midwest Fight Night features the best of the best in MMA

By Keith Horinek
KSNT News
 3 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Midwest Combat Coalition brought Midwest Fight Night Saturday night to Landon Arena at the Stormont Vail Events Center Saturday night.

The fight card will showcase the best talent in the Midwest, including Reyes Sanchez, Marcell Davidson, and the return of Mighty Marc Thompson. Rome “Black Hulk” Lindsay will be squaring off against Mitch Seybold in a 5 round Bare Knuckle bout. The main event will be the Kansas Heavyweight Professional Boxing Title with Mario “Moon” Munoz and John “The Iron Man” Cantrell.

A group of fighters, led by John Cantrell, will also be donating their fighter proceeds to TARC to support the invaluable services that the provide to the community.  To date they have raised over $9,000 in support.

Fight Night is sponsored by Ernest-Spencer Metals and features the best amateur and professional fighters from around the Midwest. This event features some of the area’s best up and coming talent, as well as, the Kansas state heavy weight title.

KSNT News

Human remains found in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is investigating after someone found human remains in the 4000 block of East 45th Street North late Saturday. Police and the coroner were in the 4300 block of 45th Street North Sunday. That is just north of Stucky Middle School, between Hillside and Oliver. Police say a […]
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka 19-year-old dead after car crashes into tree, Sheriff says

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has reported a 19-year-old is dead after a crash in Topeka on Sunday. Shortly after 9 p.m., the Shawnee County Emergency Communication Center received a call of a single vehicle injury accident near Southwest 53rd Street and Southwest Valencia Road. A red 2010 Toyota Tacoma was northbound […]
TOPEKA, KS
theScore

5 big names who will miss the Masters

The Masters allows a limited field every year, so a few popular names are always missing from the list. This year is no exception. While Tiger Woods said Tuesday that he expects to play, a few other golfers surprisingly won't make the trip down Magnolia Lane this week. Phil Mickelson.
GOLF
KSNT News

14 Kansas waterbodies tested positive for a fish virus

EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks has released the results of a study focused on largemouth bass virus in Kansas lakes. The study says that LMBV was first found in Crawford State Fishing Lake in 2007, and has since spread to other bodies of water, having a negative impact on largemouth […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

2 truck drivers killed in Butler County crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two semi tractor-trailers crashed at a Butler County intersection Monday morning, killing both drivers. The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. on April 4, at Southwest 150th and Santa Fe Lake Road, also known as Salter Road. Butler County Undersheriff Daimon Cundiff said a truck pulling an empty flatbed was […]
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
