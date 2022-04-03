ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

KX surprises local Make-A-Wish recipient with special message

By Kaylin McGlothen
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=426ws7_0expEsHT00

Yesterday we shared the story about baby Keegan in Bismarck getting his wish granted through the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Keegan to visit Sesame Place in PA, thanks to Make-A-Wish

Keegan’s wish is to go to Sesame Place in Pennsylvania. Tonight, we have a special surprise for Keegan from some of my friends J’Kobe Wallace and Elmo from Sesame Street Live!

Thank you to our friends at Make-A-Wish and Sesame Street for making the magic happen!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

KX News
KX News

3K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

666K+

Views

Related
KX News

Suzi Sobolik named 2022 KX News Remarkable Woman of the Year

"One of the turning moments in my life was when my third child was one, and he was in daycare and he was biting and I thought my life was going pretty good, I had a full-time job, I was doing some volunteering, I was raising three kids, I have a great husband…and then all of a sudden it was like oh I guess my moming was failing," she said.
DICKINSON, ND
KX News

Belfield Make-A-Wish kid surprised with camper

Findley is an 8-year-old from Belfield that got his wish granted by Make-A-Wish North Dakota. Findley was diagnosed with Cancer in 2020 but is currently in remission. This made traveling very difficult to do. Wish granter Eric Ewoniuk says it took a while to choose the perfect wish but when he did, it was something […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Society
State
Pennsylvania State
Bismarck, ND
Sports
City
Bismarck, ND
AZFamily

Former 'wish kid' is Paying It Forward to Make-A-Wish Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Melissa Jones volunteers for Make-A-Wish Arizona; she creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. “It’s all about the kids and the families,” Melissa said. “To help them choose their wish and to have them live it out. I wanted to have a part in that.”
ARIZONA STATE
WTVQ

Make-A-Wish: Little girl wishes for a camper

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 4-year-old girl from Owenton is celebrating the end of her Leukemia treatments in a camper from Make-A-Wish. Shelby Young was diagnosed in November 2019 and rang the bell for her last treatment last week. Shelby is full of life and spunk and brings a...
OWENTON, KY
YourErie

Gannon University helps make local wish come true

Gannon University was able to make one dream come true for a 13-year-old cancer survivor. Gannon University has a long standing relationship with the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The NCAA Division Two has an initiative to raise funds for Make-A-Wish. On March 26, the wish went to 13-year-old Anna who is a cancer survivor. She will be […]
CHARITIES
Post Register

Make-A-Wish Idaho grants a trip of a lifetime

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — It was Memorial Day weekend in 2018 when the Saulters family found out that their son had cancer. "I could tell I didn't really know how to tell him what it was because I didn't know very much about it, and the first thing he asked with it being the first day of summer break was how long am I going to be sick. Or how long do I have to receive treatment, and I didn't even know, so I think the initial thing was just what does this mean for us," said Maralee Saulters.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Make A Wish Foundation#Sesame Place
Post Register

Make-A-Wish Idaho announces fundraising campaign

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Make-A-Wish Idaho is set to launch its Wish Heroes fundraising campaign to help children with critical illnesses. The campaign is focused around a group of people--Wish Heroes--individually raising money to support the cause. Each Wish Hero has the informal goal of raising $1,000. “As wish...
IDAHO STATE
Kingsport Times-News

A Wish is a Dream Your Heart Makes: Kingsport family heads to Disney World

KINGSPORT — While other Kingsport students are enjoying spring break this week, Brandon Helton will see a wish fulfilled on his first ever trip to Walt Disney World. Helton is an 18-year-old Dobyns-Bennett student who, along with his parents and his two brothers, Isaac and Jordan, will embark on his Make-A-Wish request — a trip to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
KINGSPORT, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
KX News

Dickinson woman celebrates 106th birthday with family

DICKINSON, N.D. (AP) — A Dickinson woman attributes her longevity to a healthy lifestyle and keeping busy. Helma Lein celebrated birthday number 106 with family and friends at her retirement home this week. Lein says she enjoys crafts and writing. Lein was born on a farm in Grant County in 1916. She says her mother […]
DICKINSON, ND
KFYR-TV

Dickinson Make-A-Wish benefit is annual tradition for families

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - The annual Dickinson Noon Lions Make-A-Wish benefit is underway at the West River Ice Center. More than one hundred people entered the doors as soon as it started at 4:30 p.m. There’s a silent and live auction and a build your own taco bar. Kids...
DICKINSON, ND
KX News

Minot man arrested after fleeing police and endangering female victim

The Minot Police Department is reporting that they have arrested a 34-year-old man from Minot, Darrell Schiff, after an off-duty officer witnessed a female being dragged by a vehicle driven by Schiff, and then fleeing from a traffic stop on April 1. According to Minot police, at around 6:53 p.m., an off-duty officer witnessed the […]
MINOT, ND
Channel 3000

Local organization helping families with special needs

GLENDORA, New Jersey (WPVI) — A South Jersey business leader has rallied the community around a cause near and dear to his heart: helping families with special needs. Scott D’Antonio is president of Hometown Heroes for Special Needs. D’Antonio and director Natalie Simmons coordinate home improvement projects, collecting...
GLENDORA, CA
KX News

The Celebration of Life for Michael Shane

This weekend, Shane’s family and friends gathered to celebrate the life of Michael Shane. Last week we reported on a shooting that lead to the death of 22-year-old Michael Shane in Bismarck. Mike Shane, Michael’s father says their family misses him so much, because he was everything to the family, especially to his little girls. […]
BISMARCK, ND
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Sioux Falls Broadcaster Surprises Sister For Special Ceremony

There are some moments in life you just can't miss. One of those moments for me is watching my twin sister, Katie get one step closer to becoming a doctor. Over the weekend, Katie received her white coat from the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine. This is a huge accomplishment for anyone who is studying to become a veterinarian. There was no way in heck I was going to miss this momentous occasion for my sister.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KX News

Cassandra Black Elk pleads not guilty, jury trial scheduled for Aug. 2

Twenty-six-year-old Cassandra Black Elk appeared in a virtual court hearing Monday morning in a separate child neglect case. Police say they found a 3-week-old dead while in Black Elk’s care. According to court documents, Black Elk was allegedly too intoxicated to care for her child, resulting in the infant’s death. In court, Black Elk waived […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
KX News

Track and Field: Century seeing talent emerge in the distance events

The Century Boys are continuing to build depth to a team that is already loaded with talent but are hoping to see better results in the distance events. Led by senior Griffin House, the long-distance runs have been the most competitive at meets over the last few years, and shouldn’t slow down even with the […]
SPORTS
KX News

KX News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
666K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy