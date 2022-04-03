KX surprises local Make-A-Wish recipient with special message
Yesterday we shared the story about baby Keegan in Bismarck getting his wish granted through the Make-A-Wish foundation.Keegan to visit Sesame Place in PA, thanks to Make-A-Wish
Keegan’s wish is to go to Sesame Place in Pennsylvania. Tonight, we have a special surprise for Keegan from some of my friends J’Kobe Wallace and Elmo from Sesame Street Live!
