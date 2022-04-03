ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

FOUND: Indianapolis police asks for help finding missing man

By Joe Schroeder
 3 days ago

Update April 3 at 1:34 p.m.: Seth has been located and is safe.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 21-year-old man missing from the city’s north side.

Seth Retz is described by police as 5 feet 8 inches and 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing black and white tennis shoes and he may have on pajama pants or dress pants. The rest of his clothing is unknown.

Retz was last seen on Friday, April 1 at his residence at 9335 Stonebridge Drive, IMPD said. According to police, Retz is unfamiliar with the area and may not be able to find his way back home

Anyone with information on Retz’ location is being asked to call 911 or the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at (317) 327-6160.

