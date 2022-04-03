ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri congressman criticizes CDC for ending Title 42

By Grant Palmer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Rep. Billy Long sounded off on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's decision to end Title 42. In a statement, Long called the decision 'idiotic.'. “Title 42 is a public health policy...

Comments / 15

Gene Winchester
2d ago

All U.S. citizens will see a dramatic increase in your taxes in order to pay for all of the entitlements for the people crossing into America. Free food, free transportation, free schooling, free housing, free medical, while crime will go up, as Democrats will still want to defund police. Thanks Biden supporters.

Ritchie Mayes
2d ago

Long is wasting time diverting attention away from the fact that Republicans do not have any solutions for America's problem.

