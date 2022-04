TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Neighbors are still in disbelief after intense flames left 20-year-old twins, who were on the spectrum, trapped inside a home in Trenton. “It was very sad. It was real sad and traumatizing because you could still hear that lady scream for her kids,” neighbor Shaheria Winbush said. “You can see the fire just spewing from the bottom floor to the top and it just happened so quick – they had to jump out the second floor- the people that made it they jumped out the second-floor window and you just see them out here crying trying to get...

TRENTON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO