Wilkes U. hosts ASME Car Show

This 1952 Ford was among over 150 cars on display for the 15th annual ASME Car Show on Saturday, hosted by The Wilkes University Student Chapter of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers in the parking lot behind the Henry Student Center. John Ratajczak | Special to Times Leader

Event raises over $1,700 for The Seeing Eye dog-training group

WILKES-BARRE —The Wilkes University Student Chapter of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers hosted its 15th annual ASME Car Show on Saturday, drawing much interest in classic vehicles and raising funds for a seeing eye dog training program.

According to ASME Secretary Dustin Snyder, the show featured over 150 cars of all makes and models ranging from antiques to brand new vehicles displayed in the parking lot behind the Henry Student Center.

The event was run by approximately 35 student volunteers from Wilkes University and featured food vendors, photography, a dynamometer, and music.

Each year ASME selects a nonprofit group to donate to, and this year they selected

Eye, a Morristown, N.J.-based dog-training group who raises and trains their own dogs with the intent to become seeing eye dogs for those who are in need.

“This year, we were successful enough to raise a total of $1,750 to donate to The Seeing Eye,” Snyder said. “While it was a bit chilly, the weather was perfect and everyone seemed to enjoy this year’s event.”

The accompanying photos are courtesy of John Ratajczak, from ratchetstrapmedia.com.