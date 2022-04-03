ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm Tracker Forecast: Brief Cooldown On The Way Before a Spike To The 90s

actionnewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fantastic weekend for outdoor activities is upon us before...

www.actionnewsnow.com

Bakersfield Channel

Weekend storm on the way

We're ending a beautiful week on a beautiful note, with great weather this Friday!. We don't expect the weekend to be quite as nice, though. A cold front will be sliding through the state of California on Saturday, and with it comes a change to our weather. We expect a...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Post Register

The warm in southwest Idaho before the storm

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A mix of sun and clouds are expected Monday with breezy winds throughout the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 50's and low 60's for the valley, near 40 in the mountain valleys. Moisture will increase across the region overnight into Tuesday morning.
IDAHO STATE
#Tracker
KCTV 5

FORECAST: 70s Wednesday, Storms Thursday, Snow Friday?

Community members packed a meeting Tuesday night to ask questions and voice their concerns about the possibility of a pallet shelter community for the houseless in the Eastwood Hills community. |. As if the rising prices at the pump aren't enough to worry about, it seems those prices are prompting...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Breezy Sunday, monitoring upcoming storm potential

More sunshine and mild, spring-like temperatures are taking over this weekend. Daytime highs will rest into the 60s and 70s once again into Sunday. The heat continues to build into early next week as our next storm system takes shape. This will be one to monitor Tuesday as strong to severe storms will be possible. As winds increase with this system, heightened fire concerns return to the region Monday into Tuesday before moisture makes a return to the region.
WICHITA, KS
WWL-AMFM

Nice weather for Monday before storms Tuesday

Today will be a mix of sun and clouds today temperatures climb again to 70 degrees this afternoon. “By Monday night showers and t-storms start to move into the area. Most of the rain is expected to move in around Tuesday morning around sunrise.
ENVIRONMENT
WGN TV

Wednesday Forecast: Temps near 60 with showers and storms

CHICAGO — Cloudy Wednesday with on/off rain showers, thunderstorm chance. Winds: S 5-10 mph. High: 57. Cloudy tonight with rain and thunderstorms. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph. Low: 40. Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog. Thursday Forecast: Mainly cloudy, cooler, chance for showers, WSW 5-10....
CHICAGO, IL
Weather
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Spring filled weekend followed by storm chances

The winds were elevated at times today across the state as a quick-moving disturbance passes us by. It brought little in the way of moisture to the region due to dry air closer to the surface. Through the evening, the fire danger will be our primary concern. Fire Weather Warnings are in effect for some portions of north central Kansas and southwestern Nebraska until 9PM this evening.
WICHITA, KS
Axios Des Moines

Severe storms forecast in Iowa this spring

A higher risk of severe weather is forecast for much of Iowa this spring, according to predictions by AccuWeather.Between 1,350 to 1,475 tornados are predicted in the U.S. between March and May, which is as much as 18% above average, according to the report.Why it matters: The information is intended to help people better prepare so they can avoid injuries.Flashback: An EF4 tornado hit just south of DSM a few weeks ago, killing seven people and setting multiple records from the last decade.What to watch: Next month is expected to be the most active time for tornados and severe storms.
IOWA STATE

