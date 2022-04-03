Storm Tracker Forecast: Brief Cooldown On The Way Before a Spike To The 90s

A higher risk of severe weather is forecast for much of Iowa this spring, according to predictions by AccuWeather.Between 1,350 to 1,475 tornados are predicted in the U.S. between March and May, which is as much as 18% above average, according to the report.Why it matters: The information is intended to help people better prepare so they can avoid injuries.Flashback: An EF4 tornado hit just south of DSM a few weeks ago, killing seven people and setting multiple records from the last decade.What to watch: Next month is expected to be the most active time for tornados and severe storms.

IOWA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO